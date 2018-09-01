Here are the highlights from Week 2 of the high school football season

Eight games were on the docket for Week Two, with one local-on-local matchup in Aynor and Green Sea Floyds. Many of the area’s teams took on out-of-state or area opponents, with North Myrtle Beach and Loris facing foes from the north. Overall, the local squads came away with quite a few impressive victories, with Aynor, Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach winning. Conway and Waccamaw each fell to 0-3 on the season, while Loris and Green Sea Floyds are facing 1-2 records after three games.
Myrtle Beach 42, Laurens 6: Myrtle Beach stormed out to a 42-0 lead through nearly three quarters of action before Laurens found the end zone. The Seahawks (2-0) have won on blowouts early in the season, but will face a tough test when Socastee comes to Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium following a week off from action.
North Myrtle Beach 35, West Brunswick (NC) 10: Scoring in all three phases of the game, North Myrtle Beach pulled away from West Brunswick with three touchdowns in the third quarter. The Chiefs (3-0) head to St. James next week for another Class 5A matchup on the road this season.
Aynor 24, Green Sea Floyds 16: A tight contest between two run-dominant offenses, Aynor slipped by Green Sea Floyds with a fourth quarter score after trailing 16-8 at the half to win its second game of the season. Aynor faces its third road test of the season at East Clarendon, while Green Sea Floyds will head to Loris next week.
Carolina Forest 40, Colleton County 14: Carolina Forest leaned on running back David Legette to carry them to a victory over Colleton County, which he did with a two-score, 200-plus yard night. The Panthers hit the road to Hoggard next week.
Sumter 34, Conway 10: Conway’s early season struggles on offense continued against Sumter, which the Tigers (0-3) couldn’t keep the out of the end zone. A trip to Class 4A No. 1 Hartsville looms large as Conway chases its first win.
South Columbus (NC) 41, Loris 14: Loris fell 41-14 in its second straight road game, mustering just 147 total yards in the contest. Waderek Hemingway rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown in the game, to continue his strong season. The Lions will face Green Sea Floyds at home next week.
Andrews 48, Waccamaw 6: Waccamaw goes into its bye week with a 0-3 record following a tough contest against Andrews. The Warriors were down 35-6 at the half in the game.
Socastee and St. James were off in Week Two.
