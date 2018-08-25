Here are the high school football highlights from Week 1

Some strong offensive showings highlighted Week One in the Grand Strand. Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach each put on a show on Friday; Jason Allen picked up his first win as head coach of his alma mater at Aynor; Carolina Forest found the win column in its season opener. While Class 5A foes Conway and St. James are each staring at an 0-2 record to start the season, turning it around begins immediately for the Tigers, who host Sumter in Week Two, while the Sharks have a week off to regroup.
Myrtle Beach 37, Hanahan 0: Luke Doty and the Seahawks got their season off to a fast start, rolling over Hanahan. Doty’s 48-yard bomb down the right sideline, which receiver Daron Finkley snagged one-handed, was easily the highlight of the night on the Grand Strand.
North Myrtle Beach 41, Loris 14: The Chiefs routed Loris in their home opener, with five different players scoring touchdowns. Scoring 34 straight points to pull away from the Lions helped propel North Myrtle Beach to a strong 2-0 start.
Aynor 47, Waccamaw 14: Traveling to a tough environment for its opening game of the season, Aynor was able to take care of Waccamaw. The Warriors (0-2) have been on the wrong end of a pair of early season blowouts. Aynor coach Jason Allen picked up his first win as head coach in the contest.
Carolina Forest 34, Lower Richland 14: Carolina Forest made the most of its extra home game, riding a strong defense and special teams to a quality opening win. The Panthers had a blocked punt and a fumble return for touchdowns to pull away from the Diamond Hornets.
Nation Ford 28, Conway 17: Conway falls to 0-2 to start the season, falling at Nation Ford. The Tigers led the game at halftime 10-0, but turnovers allowed the Falcons to hang around and claw their way to a victory.
Hannah-Pamplico 28, Green Sea Floyds 12: The Trojans couldn’t continue the momentum from their Week Zero victory, evening their record at 1-1. Hannah-Pamplico scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, then added a pick-six and a kick return for a touchdown to pull out a victory over Green Sea Floyds.
Socastee 39, North Brunswick 21: Socastee led 20-7 at halftime, letting North Brunswick come back to within single digits twice in the second half before pulling away with a late defensive score – its second score of the night from the defensive unit.
Hilton Head 34, St. James 0: The Sharks dropped their second contest of the season, going into the bye week at 0-2 before hosting a red-hot North Myrtle Beach team in Week Three. Head coach Tommy Norwood’s team continues to look for improved results on the field as they approach Class 5A play later this season.
