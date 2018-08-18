Here are the high school football highlights from Week 0

Week 0 of the 2018 high school football season is in the books. Here’s what transpired on a light first week:
The results
North Myrtle Beach 16, Conway 14: North Myrtle Beach stunned Conway with two touchdowns in the final 4:15 of the fourth quarter, including a game-winner with three seconds on the clock. Cason McClendon and Naseem Harrison combined to make magic for the Chiefs, who look forward to hosting Loris in Week One.
Loris 33, St. James 21: Waderek Hemingway powered Loris over St. James, scoring a pair of 2-yard rushing touchdowns and an 81-yard punt return to lead the Lions to victory. A date with powerhouse North Myrtle Beach will test the Lions yet again before they jump into region play.
Green Sea Floyds 49, West Columbus 0: Donnie Keifer’s Trojans made easy work of West Columbus, leading 16-0 after the first quarter on their way to a resounding Week Zero victory. They’ll face a strong test in Week One, visiting Hannah Pamplico.
West Brunswick 36, Socastee 29: Socastee led 22-7 against the Trojans of West Brunswick, before getting steamrolled in the second half. The Braves will host North Brunswick in Week One, with a victory over a Brunswick on their minds.
Carvers Bay 81, Waccamaw 14: Carvers Bay never let Waccamaw into this game, jumping out to a 68-14 halftime lead before using a running clock in the third quarter and a shortened fourth quarter. Waccamaw will host Aynor in Week One, looking for redemption.
Players of the Week
Waderek Hemingway, RB - Loris: Hemingway piled up more than 200 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns to lead Loris over St. James 33-21.
Cason McClendon, QB - North Myrtle Beach: While his night didn’t start pretty, McClendon finished in a flurry, throwing two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to lead the Chiefs over Conway 16-14.
North Myrtle Beach’s defense: The entire Chief defense is deserving of praise, as it held a good Conway offense out of the end zone long enough to give its offense a chance to steal a win. A unit replacing a number of key starters, North Myrtle Beach looks the part after Week Zero.
