North Myrtle Beach standout receiver dismissed from football team

North Myrtle Beach will be without a key offensive piece heading into the 2018 season as wide receiver Tyron Stockdale has been removed from the team. Head coach Matt Reel confirmed the dismissal, but would not elaborate on the issue that led to Stockdale’s removal, calling it “a personal team matter.”
“Obviously it’s not what we wanted or want for any of our kids,” Reel said. “The group we have are workers and are bought into our program.”
Stockdale had a stellar junior campaign, catching 45 passes for 968 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning a spot of the Toast of the Coast first-team offense and was an all-Region 7-4A First Team performer. He was expected to be the main target for senior quarterback Cason McClendon as North Myrtle Beach looks to replicate 2017’s undefeated season and replace Region 7-4A Player of the Year Kered Class, among other departed seniors.
During Friday’s CNB Kickoff Classic, Stockdale was on the Chiefs’ roster, but did not suit up. In North Myrtle Beach’s contest against Waccamaw, the main threats in the passing game were wide receivers Naseem Harrison and Derrien Holmes and tight end Dawson Hardee.
The Chiefs have precious little time to groom a replacement as they are set to open their season on Thursday at Conway.
“(Our) game plan stays the same. We want to be the most physical team on the field, run the football, play sound defense and execute in special teams,” Reel said. “Huge opportunity for us on Thursday.”
In addition to his stellar play on the football field, Stockdale is an excellent basketball player for North Myrtle Beach. It is unknown at this time if he will remain at North Myrtle Beach High School or will transfer to attempt to play football at another area school.
