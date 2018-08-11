Check out this year’s Grand Strand teams in the CNB Kickoff Classic

Myrtle Beach’s Luke Doty looks for a receiver at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
St. James’ Berkeley Young tries to sneak past Myrtle Beach defenders at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
Carolina Forest’s David Legette barrels over Aynor defender Blade Rabon at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
Coach Mikey Wilson talks to quarterback Luke Dotson at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
St. James’ Michael Kerr runs against Myrtle Beach at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
Socastee’s Kenney Solomon catches a pass at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
St. James’ Malachi Butler runs against Myrtle Beach at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
Green Sea Floyd’s Josh Slobodiak runs down field against Socastee’s Kyle Reynolds at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
St. James’ Ames Fowble is carried from the field after a foot injury against Myrtle Beach at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
Waccamaw’s Brandon Stecz passes at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
Carolina Forest’s Jeremy Green runs down field at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
Waccamaw’s Kaimon Skinner runs against North Myrtle Beach at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
Waccamaw’s James Alston catches a big pass against North Myrtle Beach at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
Carolina Forest’s Jeremy Green runs against Aynor at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
Aynor’s Noah Seaver struggles to run against Carolina Forest at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
Socastee’s Seth Mckinney sets to pass at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
Green Sea’s Jaquan Dixon runs the ball at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
Carolina Forest’s Mason Garcia sets to pass at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
Green Sea Floyd’s A.J. Campbell runs at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
Loris’ Quantavios Soles breaks a Waccamaw tackle at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
Conway’s Xavier Kinlaw dives for the end zone at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
Conway’s Justin Sherman runs at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
Waderek Hemingway runs for the Loris Lions at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
Loris’ Jassir Sinclair catches a pass over Conway’s Zyere Green at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
Conway’s Tate Finkley drives down field at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
Gage Conner passes for the Loris Lions at the 2018 Kickoff Classic.
Coach Carlton Terry leads his team onto the field for the 2018 Kickoff Classic. Aug., 10 2018.
Myrtle Beach's Luke Doty sets to pass in the Kickoff Classic. The 2018 Kickoff Classic was held at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium on Friday night with ten area teams competing to kick off the high school football season.
Myrtle Beach's Marcus Grissett dodges St. James defenders.
Waccamaw's Tyree Funny celebrates a touchdown against North Myrtle Beach.
Conway's Xavier Kinlaw tries to get past Loris' Reece Bonnet during the Kickoff Classic.
North Myrtle Beach's Ramsey Lewis digs for yards against Waccamaw.
The 2018 Kickoff Classic was held at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium on Friday night with ten area teams competing to kick off the high school football season.
