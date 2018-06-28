As Myrtle Beach High's QB attracts college offers, other area players sign and commit

While Myrtle Beach High rising junior quarterback Luke Doty continues to receive offers from major college football programs, other high school athletes from the Grand Strand have made college decisions.
According to Doty’s Twitter feed, schools that have offered him over the past couple months include Miami (Fla.), TCU, Duke, Florida State, Auburn, Mississippi and Mississippi State.
They are added to earlier offers from schools including South Carolina, Louisville, North Carolina State and Coastal Carolina, which extended its offer when Doty was in eighth grade.
Doty's Myrtle Beach teammate, rising senior tackle and long snapper Evan Jumper, has made a decision to play football at Furman. Jumper also received offers from other schools including Rutgers, Army, Marshall, Tulane, Georgia State, Middle Tennessee, Georgia Southern, Campbell and Texas-San Antonio, according to his Twitter page.
In baseball, Waccamaw's versatile rising senior Luke Montenery has committed to play baseball at The Citadel. Montenery has caught and played outfield and is capable of playing just about any position in the field. His brother, Jaret, a pitcher, will join the Winthrop baseball team in the next couple months.
St. James High catcher Trystan Freeman has signed with Francis Marion after batting .375 with 14 doubles, five home runs, 30 runs batted in and a .704 slugging percentage for the Sharks, who reached the AAAA Lower State championship game.
Also signing to play at Francis Marion is former Myrtle Beach High girls basketball player Kiana Adderton, who is transferring from Division I Wright State. Adderton, a 6-1 forward, appeared in 22 contests as a freshman with the Raiders and averaged 2.5 points and 1.4 rebounds. She will have three years of eligibility at FMU. At Myrtle Beach, she averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and six steals per game as a senior.
