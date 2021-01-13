Here’s The Sun News’ Toast of the Coast Football team from an unusual 2020 season

Carolina Forest quarterback Kyle Watkins (11) lays a stiff arm on Socastee defenders Friday night at Socastee High School. For The Sun News

The coronavirus pandemic made for an unusual 2020 high school football season along the Grand Strand. Still, many players made their mark and the Toast of the Coast team.

Here is The Sun News’ Toast of the Coast Football team for 2020:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kyle Watkins, QB, Carolina Forest

As one of the area’s most prolific wide receivers in his junior season, Kyle Watkins had a lot to look forward to coming into his senior year. Unfortunately for Watkins, the 2019 Toast of the Coast Offensive Player of the Year, his quarterback Mason Garcia, graduated and moved to East Carolina University to sling the football.

Watkins, the point guard on the basketball team and a former quarterback in middle school, took on the leadership and positional challenge of leading a team with high expectations in a shortened season with limited practice time. All he did was lead the area in rushing touchdowns, run for more than 1,300 yards, and throw for nearly 800 yards and another 11 scores, leading the Panthers to another deep playoff run. His skillset was unmatched in the area, combining unusual athleticism with a capable throwing arm and quick decision making. For that, Watkins is the 2020 Toast of the Coast Player of the Year.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nyliek Livingston, RB, North Myrtle Beach

Leading a program to new heights with a potent rushing attack was the formula for North Myrtle Beach this season and the key variable to make that formula work was Livingston. His nearly 1,500 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns led North Myrtle Beach to its first Class 4A State Championship game – and he did so while splitting carries in the backfield. He rushed for more than 100 yards in all but one game and quickly deflected any and all praise to his offensive line during the season.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Keltron Bessant, LB, Myrtle Beach

Write down a list of what a linebacker is supposed to do on the field and Bessant will check every box. He has a nose for the football, evident by his 80 tackles on the season, has speed and instincts to pull down 12 tackles for losses, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, picked off a pass, sacked the quarterback 6.5 times, and scored two defensive touchdowns.

Bessant, with good size a 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, put together a strong defensive season to carry Myrtle Beach to a Lower State Championship game in another deep playoff run.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Reel, North Myrtle Beach

Reel finally put together the team he wanted in his fourth season, with an aggressive, attacking defense, a potent offense that pounded the opposition and a team with a swagger worthy of its Light Show touchdown celebration. The Chiefs started the season under the radar, then ripped off nine wins to reach its first Class 4A State Championship in school history, beating rival Myrtle Beach twice in the process.

TOAST OF THE COAST OFFENSE

QB: Ryan Burger, Myrtle Beach

RB: Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds

RB: Luke Janack, Carolina Forest

WR: Adam Randall, Myrtle Beach

WR: JJ Jones, Myrtle Beach

WR: Xavier Anderson, North Myrtle Beach

OL: Matan Morovitz, Myrtle Beach

OL: Alex McGillicuddy, North Myrtle Beach

OL: Caleb Godfree, Carolina Forest

OL: Byrnes Britton, Aynor

OL: Stephon Edge, North Myrtle Beach

ATH: Noah Jones, Aynor

ATH: Brice Faircloth, Loris

K: Sullivan Hardin, Myrtle Beach

TOAST OF THE COAST DEFENSE

DL: Tre Phillips, Myrtle Beach

DL: Chase Simmons, North Myrtle Beach

DL: Trey Baker, North Myrtle Beach

DL: Jonah Freshley, Conway

LB: TJ Cox, North Myrtle Beach

LB: Latrell Pitts, Carolina Forest

LB: Billy Barlow, North Myrtle Beach

DB: Adam Janack, Carolina Forest

DB: Connor Meehan, Carolina Forest

DB: Chandler McCall, North Myrtle Beach

DB: TJ Auston, Myrtle Beach

P: Zane Smith, North Myrtle Beach