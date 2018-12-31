Beach Ball Classic Final Day Roundup: Buzzer-beater gives Texas team third place

The final day of the 38th Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center included four games prior to the championship game Monday night.
Third-place game
▪ North Crowley (Texas) 51, North Little Rock (Ark.) 49: Senior Chris Jordan’s only field goal of the game was the game-winner. He accepted a pass in the left corner and drove the baseline to make a layup with 1 second remaining and break a tie.
A pair of free throws by junior Spencer Simes, who led North Little Rock (12-3) with 14 points, tied the game at 49 with a pair of free throws with 18 seconds remaining. Senior 6-6 win Isaiah Crawford led North Crowley (20-3) with 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting and added three blocks.
Fifth-place game
▪ Cox Mill (N.C.) 78, Bishop O’Connell (Va.) 59: Duke signee Wendell Moore Jr. scored a game-high 26 points for Cox Mill (11-1) to score 122 points in four games in the tournament, the third most in Beach Ball Classic history. He ranks behind only Luke Kennard of Franklin (Ohio), who scored 147 points in 2014), and Jalek Felton of Mullins, who scored 123 in 2015. Cody Cline added 20 points for the Chargers and 6-3 junior Marcus Dockery led Bishop O’Connell (9-4) with 16 points.
Consolation championship
▪ St. Edward (Ohio) 75, Florence (Miss.) 60: Devontae Blanton led a balanced attack for St. Edward (6-2) with 13 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Montorie Foster, Grant Huffman and Josh Ogle added 11 points each. Lerenzo Fort and Jaylen Forbes scored 22 points each to lead Florence (10-3), and Forbes grabbed eight rebounds to give him 54 for the tournament, which is fifth in tournament history. Wendell Carter from Pace Academy (Ga.) has the record with 68.
Consolation game
▪ Christ the King (N.Y.) 80, Myrtle Beach 65: Junior Quaran McPherson led four Royals (5-5) in double-figure scoring with 21 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field and eight rebounds. Emorie Knox paced Myrtle Beach (7-7) with 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting from the field and Ayden Hickman added 12 points.
