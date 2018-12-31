The teams and talent booked for the 2019 Beach Ball, and how big the CresCom will get

University (W.Va.) High point guard Kaden Metheny averaged 27 points and made 16 three-point field goals in three games in this year’s Beach Ball Classic, and is scheduled to return with his team for the 2019 tournament at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, according to Beach Ball executive director John Rhodes. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com