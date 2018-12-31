Westchester of Los Angeles wins Beach Ball Classic title in scintillating finish

Westchester (Calif.) made a cross-country trip worth the miles Monday night by coming from behind in the final minute to win the Beach Ball Classic championship game 42-41 over Scott County (Ky.) at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Senior forward Kaelen Allen stole the ball near midcourt with 26 seconds remaining and hit both ends of a one-and-one at the free throw line after being fouled to give Westchester a one-point lead.
The Comets (13-1) withstood a pair of three-point attempts in the final 7 seconds by Cam Fluker and Bryce Long that both hit the back of the rim.
Scott County (13-1) had a seven-point lead following a free throw by Diablo Stewart with 6:15 to play but was held to just one point thereafter as Westchester slowly cut into the lead.
Scott County missed two of three free throws with a chance to add to its lead in the final 1:30, and Westchester made four of five free throws in the final 50 seconds – two of three by Kevin Bethel and the game-winners by Allen.
Senior guard Jordan Brinson led Westchester with 19 points and a game-high nine rebounds, and Allen finished with 11 points.
Lorenzo Williams led three Cardinals in double-figure scoring with 12 points, and both Stewart and Glenn Covington scored 10 points each.
Monday night was Scott County’s first appearance in a championship game in 11 Beach Ball appearances, all since 2001.
Aside from host schools Myrtle Beach and Socastee, that’s the second most tournament appearances behind only Archbishop Molloy (N.Y.).
Despite a winning record of 22-19, Scott County’s best finishes were a pair of fourth-place finishes and a pair of consolation championships.
Westchester, of Los Angeles, has one other Beach Ball appearance in 2016 when the Comets went 3-1, losing in the quarterfinals before going on to win the fifth-place game over Bishop O’Connell (Va.).
