Beach Ball Classic Day 4 Roundup: Monday’s championship game matchup is set

Day 4 of the 38th Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center featured two semifinal games and five consolation matchups.
Westchester (Calif.) 47, North Crowley (Texas) 45: Westchester (12-1) prevailed in a tight game that featured nine lead changes and six ties to reach Monday’s championship game. The Comets took the lead on a basket by senior Kevin Bethel inside basket with 3 minutes remaining and nearly held North Crowley (19-3) scoreless for the final 5:30 before Isaiah Crawford’s layin at the buzzer.
Kaelen Allen led three Westchester players in double figures with 14 points and Jordan Brinson added 12 points and nine rebounds. Crawford led all scorers with 21 points and added six rebounds and five assists.
Scott County (Ky.) 69, North Little Rock (Ark.) 62: North Little Rock (12-2) erased an early 19-point deficit to tie the game with 2:20 remaining, but the Wildcats never held a lead as Scott County (13-0) ended the game on a 9-2 run and will face Westchester in Monday’s championship game.
Senior Glenn Covington scored a game-high 31 points and scored five straight points after the game was tied to reestablish Scott County’s lead. Senior Shawn Fudge scored 21 point for North Little Rock on 8-of-13 shooting and senior Collin Moore had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Prior to the game, Scott County coach Billy Hicks was inducted into the Beach Ball Classic Hall of Fame and recognized for recording his 1,000th career win on Friday.
St. Edward (Ohio) 59, North Mecklenburg (N.C.) 57: St. Edward (5-3) trailed 57-52 with 3:29 remaining before Montorie Foster hit a short jumper and Devontae Blanton tied the game on a three-point play with 2:08 remaining. Grant Huffman hit the winning free throws with 39 seconds remaining and Huffman blocked a Trayden Williams’ jumper at the buzzer to send the Eagles to the consolation championship.
Huffman had 13 points and Blanton 12 points for St. Edward, while Tristan Maxwell paced North Mecklenberg (9-2) with 20 points and six rebounds.
Florence (Miss.) 58, University (W.Va.) 54: Florence (10-2) advanced to the consolation championship led by Lerenzo Fort’s 25 points and Alabama commitment Jaylen Forbes’ 22 points and 19 rebounds. Junior guard Kaden Metheny led University (6-2) with 23 points, making five 3-pointers and scoring 10 points in the final six minutes to cut a 12-point deficit to 2.
Bishop O’Connell (Va.) 98, Jack Yates (Texas) 87: The starting five all scored in double figures for Bishop O’Connell (9-3), led by Marcus Dockery’s 30 points on 13-of-16 shooting. Ruben Jones connected on 10-of-14 from the field, including 5-of-8 from three-point range, to lead Yates (13-3) with 29 points.
After trailing 46-29 at halftime, Yates closed the gap to six points at 71-65. Yates’ entertaining pressing style resulted in the Lions averaging 81 points in its three games while allowing an average of more than 88.
Cox Mill (N.C.) 90, Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) 77, OT: Cox Mill (10-1) erased a five-point deficit in the final minute of regulation on a Caleb Stone-Carrawell layup and three free throws with 19 seconds left by Wendell Moore Jr., then scored the first 10 points in overtime and held the game’s largest lead with the final score.
Moore, a Duke signee, tallied 38 points and 14 rebounds and Stone-Carrawell, a UNC Charlotte signee, posted 24 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals. RJ Davis led four Stepinac players in double-figure scoring with 23 and added six assists.
Myrtle Beach Christian 69, Socastee 52: Senior guard Michael Green recorded 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to eclipse 2,000 points in his career, and the Saints scored the first 10 points of the game and led throughout.
Davis Guyton added 21 points and nine rebounds for the Saints, and Jay Williams paced Socastee with 14 points.
Upcoming schedule
Sunday
Dunk and three-point shooting contests, 6:30 p.m.
Monday
Christ the King vs. Myrtle Beach, noon
Consolation championship: Florence (Miss.) vs. St. Edward (Ohio), 1:45 p.m.
Fifth place: Cox Mill (N.C.) vs. Bishop O’Connell (Va.), 3:30 p.m.
Third place: North Little Rock (Ark.) vs. North Crowley (Texas), 5:30 p.m.
Championship: Scott County (Ky.) vs. Westchester (Calif), 7:30 p.m.
