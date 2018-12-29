Beach Ball Classic Day 4 Roundup: Monday’s championship game matchup is set

North Little Rock (AR) senior guard Collin Moore holds the ball against Florence (MS) in the 2018 Beach Ball Classic Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The 38th annual Beach Ball Classic holiday high school basketball tournament tipped off Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. North Little Rock (Arkansas) defeated Florence (Mississippi) 76-60 in the opening game behind 19 points from senior Shawn Fudge. Alabama commitment Jaylen Forbes had a double-double for Florence with 27 points and 17 rebounds. The tournament features 16 teams from throughout the country and games continue daily through New Year’s Eve with the exception of Sunday, when dunk and 3-points contests will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com