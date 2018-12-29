Beach Ball Classic Day 3 Roundup: Scott County (Ky.) takes battle of ranked teams

Day 3 of the 38th Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center featured four quarterfinal games and two consolation matchups.
Championship bracket, quarterfinals
▪ Scott County (Ky.) 71, Cox Mill (N.C.) 60: Scott County broke a halftime tie with a 15-4 run to start the second half and built the lead to as many as 17 points with 3:15 remaining in a battle of ranked teams. Cox Mill (9-1), a two-time defending champion in North Carolina is ranked 24th in the USA Today Super 25, and Scott County is ranked 24th in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25.
Lorenzo Williams paced Scott County with 18 points in 8-of-11 shooting and Bryce Long added 17 points. Cox Mill 6-foot-6 Duke commitment Wendell Moore Jr. recorded a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
▪ North Little Rock (Ark.) 53, Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) 51: Junior Spencer Simes hit the first buzzer-beater of the 2018 tournament, accepting an inbounds pass and driving the length of the court into traffic in the lane to bank in the game-winner. Archbishop Stepinac (2-7) erased a 14-point deficit to tie the game with 10 seconds remaining on a pair of Matt Brand free throws.
Simes had a team-high 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting for North Little Rock (12-1), which is ranked 20th in the MaxPreps Computer Rankings. Junior R.J. Davis paced reigning N.Y. AA Federation state champs Archbishop Stepinak with 18 points and sophomore Adrian Griffin Jr. filled the stat sheet with 10 points, nine rebounds, seven blocks and three steals.
▪ Westchester (Calif.) 76, Jack Yates (Texas) 58: Senior Jordan Brinson paced Westchester (11-1) with 24 points and 10 rebounds and 6-6 senior Kaelen Allen contributed 19 points and 16 rebounds before fouling out. Yates (13-2) was led by senior guard Joquarius Valrie’s 23 points.
▪ North Crowley (Texas) 66, Bishop O’Connell (Va.) 62: North Crowley (19-2) 6-6 senior forward Isaiah Crawford scored 29 points on an impressive shooting night, hitting 11 of 13 shots from the field and 7 of 8 from the free throw line. Isaiah Wyatt added 16. Senior guard Ayan Teel led the Knights (8-3) with 20 points and five assists. The Panthers led the entire second half by as many as 11 and as few as three with 34 seconds left.
Consolation bracket
▪ St. Edward (Ohio) 83, Myrtle Beach 75: The Seahawks (7-6) were within four points with 4:42 remaining on a pair of Emorie Knox free throws by the Eagles (4-3) stretched the lead back to 12 points over the next 2 minutes. Da’Ron Finkley had 21 points, five rebounds and three steals for Myrtle Beach and Knox added 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Senior guard Josh Ogle scored 20 points and hit six of 10 three-point attempts for St. Edward.
▪ North Mecklenburg (N.C.) 83, Christ the King (N.Y.) 64: Sophomore Chris Ford tallied 24 points and 13 rebounds for North Mecklenburg (9-1) and junior Tristan Maxwell, son of NBA champion Vernon Maxwell, had 20 points and hit five of nine 3-pointers. Christ the King (4-5) was led by junior guard Nicolas Molina, who scored 17 points and hit five of 10 three-point attempts.
Saturday’s Schedule
Seven games begin at 10:15 a.m. and the semifinals featuring North Little Rock vs. Scott County and Westchester vs. North Crowley are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
