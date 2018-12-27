Beach Ball Classic Day 2 Roundup: Yates and Christ the King score 4th most points ever

Championship bracket, first round
▪ Jack Yates (Texas) 97, Christ the King (NY) 91: The fourth-highest scoring game in Beach Ball history included 12 ties and 10 lead changes. Four Yates (13-1) players had at least 18 points, led by senior guard Joquarius Valrie with 22, and four Christ the King (4-4) players had at least 15, led by junior Quaran McPherson with 28. The highest scoring game in Beach Ball history was a 120-91 Pleasure Ridge Park (Ky.) win over Socastee in 1989.
Antwon Norman, Darryl Brown, Rubin Jones and Carnel August also scored in double figures for Yates, while Sterling Jones, Ryan Myers and Nathaniel Curry were also in double figures for Christ the King, which played without talented 6-11 sophomore center Moussa Cisse, who is injured.
▪ Westchester (Calif.) 54, North Mecklenberg (NC) 44: Westchester (10-1) shot 62 percent from the field in a game with a controlled half-court pace and was led by 6-3 senior guard Jordan Brinson, who had 14 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Chris Ford paced North Mecklenberg (8-1) with 15 points and junior Tristan Maxwell, son of former NBA champion Vernon Maxwell, had 10 points.
▪ North Crowley (Texas) 63, St. Edward (Ohio) 59: The game featured 10 ties and seven lead changes, though North Crowley (17-2) broke a tie with 8 minutes remaining and maintained between a two- and six-point lead for the remainder. Senior Isaiah Crawford scored 23 points for North Crowley and junior Montorie Foster paced St. Edward with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting.
St. Edward (3-2) trailed by three when Grant Huffman was whistled for a charge on a made layup with 19 seconds remaining and Michael Coleman made a pair of free throws with 10 seconds remaining to seal North Crowley’s win.
▪ Bishop O’Connell (Va.) 84, Myrtle Beach 59: The Knights (8-2) hit Myrtle Beach (7-5) with a balanced attack, with eight players scoring at least six points led by 6-3 junior Marcus Dockery and 6-9 senior Charlie Weber, who each scored 15 points. Senior Da’Ron Finkley scored a team-high 19 points for the Seahawks – all in the second half on 7-of-8 shooting – and junior Emorie Knox scored 16.
Consolation bracket
▪ Florence (Miss.) 72, Myrtle Beach Christian Academy 49: Senior Lerenzo Fort scored 22 points and a pair of Florence teammates recorded double-doubles as Alabama commitment Jaylen Forbes recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jaylon Johnson tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds. Michael Green scored a team-high 20 points for the Saints but hit just 3 of 16 three-point attempts and has 50 points in the tournament.
▪ University (W.Va.) 85, Socastee 77: Junior point guard Kaden Metheny scored 23 points and hit two 3-pointers a night after tying the tournament record with nine for University, and K.J. Mcclurg matched the game-high in points in a full 32 minutes after fouling out with just 18 minutes played in the Hawks’ opener. Socastee had four players in double-figure scoring led by Jevon Grifin’s 20 points.
