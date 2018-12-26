Beach Ball Classic Day 1 Roundup: Teams from Arkansas, Kentucky, NY and NC advance

▪ North Little Rock (Ark.) 76, Florence (Miss.) 60: The Wildcats (11-1) got balanced scoring with five players in double figures led by senior guard Shawn Fudge with a team-high 19 points. Alabama commitment Jaylen Forbes had a double-double with 27 points and 17 rebounds and took 58 percent of Florence’s shots, hitting nine of 37 attempts.
▪ Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) 75, Myrtle Beach Christian Academy 52: Junior point guard R.J. Davis scored 25 points and added four assists, six rebounds and three steals, and Adrian Griffin Jr. contributed 19 points and three blocks for the Crusaders (2-6), the reigning N.Y. State Federation Class AA champions.
Michael Green scored 30 points for Myrtle Beach Christian, hitting 10 of 19 shots from the field including five of 11 3-pointers.
▪ Cox Mill (N.C.) 92, University (W.Va.) 82: The fast-paced game was tied at 43 at halftime before Cox Mill (9-0) opened rhe second half with a 19-3 run to take command. Wendell Moore Jr. impressed with 35 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and three assists and 6-7 senior Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 18 points for Cox Mill.
University (5-1) junior guard Kaden Metheny tied a Beach Ball record with nine 3-pointers, hitting 13 of 24 shots from the field and nine of 16 treys in his 35-point effort.
▪ Scott County (Ky.) 95, Socastee 60: Michael Moreno, a 6-7 senior whose offers include Iowa, scored 28 points while missing just three of his 17 shots attempts in 20 minutes and added 12 rebounds for Scott County (9-0), which led by 27 at halftime. Jay Williams paced Socastee (6-6) with 22 points.
