See the top teams and talent competing in the 38th Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach

Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore Jr. shoots against Clark (Nev.) on Thursday. Moore scored 32 points and Cox Mill (N.C.) advanced to the semifinals with a 54-45 win at the 2017 Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com