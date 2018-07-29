Here’s the teams, top recruits in the 2018 Beach Ball Classic field

Several high school basketball players included in ESPN’s recruiting rankings for the next three classes will be part of the 2018 Beach Ball Classic field.
Two top-20 players in the 2021 class - Christ the King (N.Y.)‘s Moussa Cissa (No. 7) and Archibishop Stepinac (N.Y.)‘s Adrian Griffin (17) - and one player each from the 2019 rankings - Cox Mill (N.C.)‘s Wendell Moore (18) - and 2020 list - North Little Rock (Ark.)‘s Moses Moody - are set to lace ’em up at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in December.
The field - which also includes Bishop O’Connell (Va.), Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach, Florence (Miss.), Myrtle Beach, North Crowley (Texas), North Mecklenburg (N.C.), Scott County (Ky.), Socastee, St. Edward (Ohio), Univeristy (W.Va.), Westchester (Calif.) and Yates (Texas) - was announced Sunday.
Three other players ranked in the 2019 class are slated to be here: Kofi Cockburn (Christ the King, No. 23), Jaylen Forbes (Florence, 70) and Jaelyn Withers (North Mecklenburg, 94).
“Going to be another exciting year!” the Beach Ball Classic’s Facebook post said.
Behind 27 points from Duke recruit R.J. Barrett, Montverde (Fla.) won the 2017 title.
