Play ball! SC high school baseball playoffs begin next week. Here are the matchups

A look at matchups for South Carolina High School League baseball playoffs which begin Saturday. The winners of the district round will meet in a best-of-three upper/lower state championships on May 24. The state championships begin June 1.

Class 5A

Friday

Upper State

District 1

Northwestern at Hillcrest

Byrnes at Boiling Springs

District 2

Nation Ford at Dorman

JL Mann at Blythewood

Lower State

District 3

Ashley Ridge at Dutch Fork

St. James at Berkeley

District 4

Wando at Socastee

Lexington at Summerville

Class 4A

Upper State

District 1

Lugoff-Elgin at Easley

Catawba Ridge at Laurens

District 2

Eastside at York

Westside at AC Flora

Lower State

District 3

At-large at James Island

Region 6 No. 2 at Airport

District 4

At-large at Region 6 No. 1

Beaufort at North Augusta

Class 3A

Upper State

District 1

Daniel at Mid-Carolina

Clinton at Powdersville

District 2

Blue Ridge at Chapman

Fairfield Central at West-Oak

Lower State

District 3

Aynor at Hanahan/Bishop England

Strom Thurmond/Gilbert at Lakewood

District 4

Lake City/Marlboro County at Strom Thurmond/Gilbert

Bishop England/Hanahan at Georgetown

Class 2A

Upper State

District 1

At-large at Crescent

Batesburg-Leesville at Landrum

District 2

Chesnee at Gray Collegiate

Abbeville at Legion Collegiate/Andrew Jackson

Lower State

District 3

Marion at Legion Collegiate/Andrew Jackson

Woodland at Barnwell

District 4

Edisto at Phillip Simmons

Buford at Latta

Class A

Upper State

District 1

McBee at Southside Christian/Whitmire

At-large at Region 3 No. 1

District 2

At-large at Lewisville

Southside Christian/Whitmire at Region 3 No. 2

Lower State

District 3

Region 7 No. 2 at East Clarendon

Branchville at Green Sea Floyds

District 4

Carvers Bay at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Lake View at Region 7 No. 1

