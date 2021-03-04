How North Myrtle Beach ran into an all-Westside story in the state championship game

Westside Rams Kia Young (24) and North Myrtle Beach Chiefs Adaiah Vereen (10) battle for a loose ball during the 4A Girls State Championship Game between Westwood High and North Myrtle Beach High at the USC-Aiken Convocation Center. Jeff Blake Photo

North Myrtle Beach reached Thursday’s S.C. Class 4A girls basketball state championship game by slowing the pace and grinding out wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Westside was having none of it at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

Westside employed a trapping three-quarter court press, and pressure on the ball in the half court, to speed up the Chiefs from the opening tip.

The pressure defenses led to 26 Chiefs turnovers, including 15 via steals, that were a determining factor in the Rams’ 44-30 win that allowed them to hoist their first state championship trophy since 1992.

North Myrtle Beach was seeking its second girls basketball state championship and first in 35 years in the program’s first title game appearance since 1990.

The Chiefs finished 11-2 in a season that was shortened by the coronavirus.

After the Chiefs held four-time defending 4A state champion North Augusta and Darlington to a combined 46 points in quarterfinal and semifinal wins, Westside nearly matched the two-game total.

Westside (20-2) recorded five steals in the game’s opening four minutes and built a 14-1 lead through a first quarter in which a shell-shocked North Myrtle Beach was 0-for-5 from the field with 10 turnovers.

North Myrtle Beach senior Daveona Hatchell finished her high school career with a double-double consisting of 12 points and 11 rebounds, and junior Adaiah Vereen added a double-double of her own with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Westside’s best player and top offensive weapon, junior guard Destiny Middleton, scored a game-high 17 points with 10 rebounds.

Though Middleton missed her first three shots, including a couple good looks inside, she had two early steals and went 4-for-4 at the free throw line before hitting a 3-pointer.

Freshman center Olivia Randolph and sophomore Shakari Gaines hit their first 3-point attempts to help Westside build a 12-1 lead.

A layin by junior guard Aziyah Bell just before the first-quarter buzzer on a dish from Middleton gave Westside its 14-1 lead.

NMB scored five straight points capped by a Hatchell cutting layin from Chrisalyn Hemingway midway through the second quarter to cut a 16-1 deficit to 10 points, and was within nine points following a Hatchell 3-pointer.

Though the Chiefs settled down to outscore Westside 8-6 in the second quarter to trail by 11 at halftime, they finished the first half 2-of-11 from the field with 16 turnovers.

Westside shot just 21 percent from the field in the first half with six baskets and seven turnovers, but the turnover differential led to 17 more shots for the Rams in the opening two quarters.

Hatchell had seven of NMB’s nine first-half points and went to work in the paint early in the second half. She hit two early baskets, and an Vereen turning baby hook gave the Chiefs a 6-2 run open the second half and pulled them within seven points.

Inside baskets by Destinee Vereen and Adaiah Vereen closed the deficit to six points with 3:30 to play in the third quarter.

The Chiefs had a pair of 3-point shots to pull within three points bounced off the rim, and a three-point play on a fast-break layin by Westside’s Ahri Scott pushed the lead back to nine. Westside led by seven entering the fourth quarter.

A pair of turnovers in the first minute of the final quarter helped Westside go on a 6-0 run in the opening minute to push its advantage to 13 points.

The Chiefs cut a 15-point deficit to 10 with 3 minutes to play following baskets by Riley Vincent and Adaiah Vereen, but they would get no closer than nine points in the final two minutes.