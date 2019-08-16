Distinguished names comprise Myrtle Beach High’s first Athletic Hall of Fame class

Former Notre Dame and Florida State quarterback Everett Golson, who played professionally in the Canadian Football League, is part of the inaugural class of the Myrtle Beach High Athletic Hall of Fame. AP

The storied history of Myrtle Beach High School athletics is reflected in the illustrious names that will soon become the first inductees into the school’s newly-created Athletic Hall of Fame.

A dozen former athletes, coaches and athletic administrators comprise the first class that will be inducted and recognized on Sept. 6 at halftime of the Seahawks’ football game against Laurens at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

The class includes Shaw, who coached football, as well as former tennis coach Rivers Lynch, former football coaches and administrators Bo Rainbow and Tom Langfit, and former basketball coach Buddy Rogers.

Past athletes being inducted are Lester Brown (football and track), Ramon Sessions (boys basketball), Khadijah Sessions (girls basketball), Everett Golson (football and boys basketball), Britanna Canty Wilson (girls basketball), Lee Fryer Gravely (girls/boys golf) and Wayne Gray (football, basketball, baseball and golf), who has also served the school as a booster club president, football game radio announcer and Myrtle Beach City Council member.

Admission to the game against Laurens is $7.

Fans are encouraged to meet the first Hall of Fame members or their representatives in the reception area inside the stadium prior to the game.

Additionally, the inductees will be celebrated at the 2019-20 Seahawks sports kickoff banquet from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill. A $200 ticket includes two admissions for the open bar dinner banquet, two 2019-20 all-sports passes and a chance to win $10,000 in cash and prizes. Email seahawkbooster@gmail.com or jcahill@horrycountyschools.net for more information or to register.

Nominations for the 2020 HOF class are being accepted. Athletes become eligible five years after graduation, and coaches, administrators and other prospective nominees are eligible after five years of service at Myrtle Beach High and don’t have to be retired. The HOF committee considers achievement, sportsmanship, community reputation, and other factors.