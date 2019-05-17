Former Carolina Forest High basketball standout transfers to another Division I program

Former Carolina Forest player Duane Moss is transferring from Tennessee-Chattanooga to Campbell.

After two years at Tennessee-Chattanooga, former Carolina Forest High basketball standout Duane Moss is transferring to Campbell University.

The 6-foot-6 forward from Myrtle Beach is the son of eight-year Coastal Carolina men’s basketball assistant and former UNC Wilmington head coach Benny Moss.

“Duane is going to be a very good player for us. We watched him play a ton as a high school player and his skill set is a natural fit for the way we play,” said six-year Campbell coach Kevin McGeehan in a release. “His college career has been slowed by injury, but we are looking forward to a healthy Duane as a Camel. He excels in the classroom and is truly a high character person. We are really looking forward to his future at Campbell University.”

Injuries limited Moss to just nine games in two seasons at Chattanooga, where he averaged 3.8 points and shot an exceptional 53 percent from 3-point range. He contributed 4.9 points and shot 57 percent from beyond the arc in his first seven games as a freshman in 2017-18 before suffering a season-ending injury and received a medical redshirt from the NCAA, so he will be a redshirt sophomore next season. Moss scored a collegiate-high 11 points vs. Tennessee Wesleyan.

Moss was also hampered by injuries in high school. As a senior at Carolina Forest, he averaged 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game but spent a large part of that 2016-17 season on the bench because of a nagging back injury. He averaged 20 points as junior and first signed with Youngstown State but was released from his letter of intent after its coach retired, and he is receiving a scholarship at Campbell.

Moss is the fourth member of the 2018-19 Fighting Camel recruiting class, joining forward Joshua Lusane (Americus, Ga.), and guards Austin McCullough (Kalamazoo, Mich.) and Messiah Thompson (Atlanta, Ga.).

They join a program that is coming off a Big South Conference regular season championship and three straight postseason appearances, including a trip to the 2019 NIT. Campbell finished the 2018-19 season with a 20-13 mark and 12-4 conference record, guard Chris Clemons led the nation in scoring as a senior with 30 points per game, and McGeehan was named the Big South Coach of the Year.