These Grand Strand athletes will competing in the state track and field championship meet

The time is nearly here.

The Waccamaw girls track and field team is headed to Columbia in hopes of repeating as Class 3A state champions. The boys squad has a long list of qualifiers and could be in contention as well.

The Warriors have several athletes who will compete individually and collectively as the South Carolina High School Track and Field Championships begin Friday and run through Saturday at Spring Valley in Columbia.

Here is a team-by-team breakdown of local qualifiers, with where they finished in their respective state qualifiers (top eight in the state advance) or Lower State (top four in the state advance) meets.

Class 5A

Socastee: Boys—Kenney Solomon (100 meters, sixth; 200m, sixth). Girls—Jermaisha Arnold (400m, sixth).

St. James: Boys—Jayson Brady (1,600m, fifth).

Class 4A

Myrtle Beach: Boys—400m relay team (sixth). Girls—Macy Werner (pole vault, tied first).

North Myrtle Beach: Boys—3,200m relay team (sixth), 1,600m relay team (eighth). Girls—Kayah Marques (pole vault, seventh).

Class 3A

Waccamaw: Boys—Bennett Stover (800m, third), Perrin Jones (3,200m, fourth), Bryson Woodhouse (110 hurdles, first), 400m relay team (second), 1,600m relay team (third), 3,200m relay (first), Jayvian Simmons (long jump, third), Jarred Koontz (pole vault, fourth), Jared McCabe (shot put, second). Girls—Tyaisha Edwards (100m, first; 200m, first), Rylee Allison (1,600m, fourth; 3,200m, third), Anna Margaret Loftus (3,200m, first), 3,200m relay team (third), Kami Fitzgerald (high jump, fourth), Bre’Asia Paige (long jump, second).