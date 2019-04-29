Carolina Forest hires state championship-winning boys basketball coach

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Carolina Forest has hired its new boys basketball coach.

Former Hemingway boys coach Emmanuel DeWalt was approved by the Horry County School Board to become the Panthers’ new leader, replacing longtime coach Brian Brunson, who stepped down on March 1 to prepare for full retirement following the 2019-2020 school year.

DeWalt led the Tigers to a 2017-18 Class A state title. He led Hemingway back to the state finals this past season but lost to High Point Academy.

Prior to Hemingway, DeWalt was at Mid-Carolina, located in Prosperity.

Brunson stepped down as he plans to retire from teaching in South Carolina after next school year. Once the 2019-20 school year is complete, he plans to move to northeast Georgia to resume teaching. Brunson told The Sun News in March that he does not anticipate resuming coaching in Georgia but isn’t completely closing the door on the possibility.