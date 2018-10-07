These Grand Strand swimmers had podium finishes at state championship meet

Four Grand Strand area athletes had podium finishes in the South Carolina High School League State Swimming Championships over the weekend at the University of South Carolina Natatorium in Columbia.
One boy and girl — Myrtle Beach’s Ian Morgan (500-yard freestyle in Class 4A) and Waccamaw’s Emma Sullivan (500 freestyle in 3A) — earned gold medals. Their respective times were 4 minutes, 39.38 seconds and 5:05.14.
Morgan added a third-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke (53.00) and Sullivan placed runner-up in the 200 freestyle (1:55.36).
Waccamaw’s John Crosby finished third in both the 50- (22.07) and 100-yard (47.86) freestyle races in 3A, and St. James’ Casey Mitchell placed second in the 500-yard freestyle (4:43.64) and third in the 100-yard backstroke (53.00) in 4A.
Waccamaw’s 200-yard boys freestyle relay team (Crosby, Michael Paglio, Traber Bonham, Sean King) took second place (1:31.75).
