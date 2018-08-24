Watch this St. James alumnus make SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays with minor league gem

Two dives on the same play earned Gunnar Heidt of Murrells Inlet a spot on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays on Wednesday night.
Heidt, an infielder for the Buffalo Bisons, the Triple-A minor league affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, was playing first base and dived to his right toward second base to backhand a hard ground ball by Tyler Wade of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. He quickly got to his feet and raced to the first base bag, diving to touch the base before Wade.
Heidt, 25, played at St. James High and College of Charleston and was a 13th-round pick of the Blue Jays in 2014.
He was promoted to Buffalo from Double-A New Hampshire earlier this month after batting .231 in 84 games, and in 10 games in Buffalo he is batting .294 with a home run, double and three RBIs. The Bison are 60-66 this season through Thursday’s games.
Comments