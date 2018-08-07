Former Socastee and Coastal Carolina player no longer NMB High boys basketball coach

Alvin Green is no longer the boys basketball coach at North Myrtle Beach High School.
The school announced Tuesday that it is searching for a varsity boys basketball coach for the 2018-2019 season. “We wish to thank Alvin Green for his two years of service to our boys basketball program,” NMB High athletic director Joe Quigley said in an emailed release. Quigley said he and the school would have no further comment.
Having served on the school’s staff as an aide in the special education department, Green was hired as the Chiefs’ basketball coach in April 2016. NMB High principal Trevor Strawderman said in the release that Green will continue to be employed as a paraprofessional at the school.
His teams went 16-23 overall and 9-6 in region play in the two years he led the program, according to the MaxPreps website, making the Class 4A playoffs both seasons. North Myrtle Beach lost in the first round both years, in 2016-17 as a third seed and in 207-18 as a second seed.
Green could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
He starred at Socastee High School and was named South Carolina’s Mr. Basketball in 2000 before playing collegiately at Coastal Carolina, where he was named to the Big South Conference all-freshman team in his first season and served as a team captain for three more years.
Comments