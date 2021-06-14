On Grand Strand Golf: Myrtle Beach World Am on pace for most entries in 12 years

The PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com World Amateur Handicap Championship has been building momentum as restrictions affiliated with the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.

Entries are at their highest pace in 12 years, as more than 3,300 players from all 50 states and 12 countries have already registered for the 38th annual four-round stroke-play event being held Aug. 30-Sept. 3 on 55 Myrtle Beach area courses.

Entries are 15% ahead of 2019.

“Even after everything that has happened over the last 15 months, the passion golfers have for the World Am is as strong as it has ever been,” tournament director Scott Tomasello said in a release. “We can’t wait to welcome players to Myrtle Beach, where this year, even more than most, the tournament will be not only a celebration of golf but also the camaraderie the game helps foster.”

The World’s Largest 19th Hole will return in 2021. The golf expo that takes up all 120,000 square feet of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center’s showroom includes food and drink, live entertainment, games and contests.

The World Am was held as scheduled last year with more than 2,100 registrants but the 19th Hole was shuttered due to COVID-19.

Entry into the tournament, which includes at least four rounds of golf, nightly admission to the 19th Hole and a gift bag valued at $250, is $619 through July 8 and increases $60 thereafter. The registration deadline is set at Aug. 5.

The 2021 tournament will feature a new women’s gross division, women’s groups will be split into the age groups 59 and under, and 60 and older. The tournament flights players based on age, gender and handicap and is open to all golfers 17 and older.

The 18-hole championship shootout for all flight winners and ties after 72 holes will be held at the Resort Course at Grande Dunes.

New male clinic targets golfers

The new Alpha Male Clinic in Carolina Forest is a men’s revitalization hormone replacement therapy and transformation clinic that is targeting golfers on the Grand Strand based on the nature of its service.

The clinic utilizes nutritional coaching, personal training, testosterone therapy, human growth therapy, and IV therapy with a goal of providing men enriched vigor.

Clifton Mack and Dr. Belal Khokhar (Dr. K) are partners in the clinic, and Kevin Nguyen is a performance coach.

Mack said that more than two years ago he finished second in a national weight loss challenge, and Khokhar also transformed his body before the two began the business. Both are avid golfers and members of golf clubs in the area.

Khokhar is also active with GameDay Golf, which organizes leagues and tournaments in the area that feature additions and activities other than golf such as vendors, a DJ, Bloody Mary bar, and massage therapists.

Opening up the game

NBC Sports Group, of which Golf Channel is a part, hopes to broaden the appeal of golf with a new special called “The Approach” that will stream on GolfPass at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

It will be hosted by rapper and songwriter Macklemore, who echoes the need for more accessibility and inclusivity in golf and has launched a new golf fashion line called Bogey Boys.

Conceived by GolfNow, The Approach hopes to open a new era of consumerism for the game.

Organizers hope to help change some of the perceptions about and showcase non-traditional ways the game can be enjoyed, from technology to fashion, with the help of some of the biggest names in the sport and other notables.

Major champions Rory McIlroy and Gary Woodland, Jessica Korda of the LPGA Tour, NBA star Stephen Curry, business leaders, TV personalities, social media influencers including Paige Spiranac and Blair O’Neal, and other celebrities will all appear on The Approach.

Topics featured in segments include accessibility and inclusiveness, sports betting, digital cryptocurrencies, fashion, travel, fitness, and technology.

Following the live debut, The Approach will be available on demand on GolfPass and on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.