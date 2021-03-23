More than 45,000 combinations: Club Champion golf fitting studio opens in Myrtle Beach

If a new set of clubs can help your golf game, you’ll be able to find the right fit at a new business in Myrtle Beach.

A Club Champion custom golf club fitting studio has opened. The company fits and builds custom clubs and offers more than 45,000 possible shaft and head combinations.

Club Champion has two master fitters and club builders in Matt Rauth, a member of the PGA of America, and Kolton Ostler, who is also the store manager.

Ostler transferred to Myrtle Beach from a Salt Lake City, Utah store. Rauth has been on the Grand Strand for about the past decade and has worked at a few area golf courses.

Club Champion has been ranked by Golf Digest as one of the 100 Best Club Fitters for 10 consecutive years.

The new studio features two indoor hitting bays, a SAM PuttLab system to find the perfect putter, and a build shop for repairing and assembling golf clubs by hand.

Club Champion offers equipment from all the major club manufacturers and some specialty manufacturers including Miura, PXG and Honma, and their shaft options include Fujikura, Mitsubishi and Accra.

“If you can think of it we probably have it,” Ostler said. “. . . Stuff you’re not going to find in other stores as well.”

The Trackman launch monitor and club and ball tracking golf radar system is used to measure swing and ball-striking statistics to determine the best fit for a player.

“We have a very data-focused process,” Ostler said. “We’re going to hit your current clubs on Trackman, get the numbers, explain those to you, then use the data from the Trackman as we test different clubs to show you how much improvement we can gain.”

Master fitter Kolton Ostler (right) goes over swing and ball-striking statistics with customer Jeff Smith of Myrtle Beach at the new Club Champion business. Alan Blondin ablondin@thesunnews.com

Club Champion has a universal adapter system that connects the shaft and head, allowing customers to test any shaft and head combination.

“Most people know the flex of their shaft but there’s a lot of other things that go into the shaft, like the weight, material, profile – is it a high launch or low launch?” Ostler said. “ . . . Once we find the right shaft we’re going to put it on the heads, we’re going to try out the Titliest, the Ping, TaylorMade, Callaway. It doesn’t matter to us what brand it is. We’re not going to push you one way or the other, we’re just going to look for the best performing club. We’ll continue to get more [brands].”

Club Champion has two other locations in South Carolina in Bluffton and Greenville.

“We’re really excited to be here. We opened our store just this last week and we’re excited to offer all the golfers in Myrtle Beach a custom fitting option that is tour-level,” Ostler said. “. . . The reception we’ve had in just the first little bit we’ve been here has been amazing.”

For a limited time, the store at Pine Island Road near the Coastal Grand Mall is offering 50% off fitting fees with an equipment purchase of $500 or more. Putter fittings are 50% off with the purchase of a new putter. The studio is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information or to schedule a fitting visit www.clubchampiongolf.com or call 888-340-7820.

Club shafts and heads line a wall at the new Club Champion business in Myrtle Beach. Alan Blondin ablondin@thesunnews.com