These Myrtle Beach area courses made Golfweek’s top resort, residential layout rankings

Golfweek Magazine has included nine Myrtle Beach area golf courses in its ranking of the “Top 200 Golf Resorts in the U.S.,” while also listing four area layouts in its ranking of the “Top 200 Residential Courses in the U.S.”

The ranked resort courses are led by the Robert Trent Jones-designed Dunes Golf & Beach Club (No. 43), and sister Mike Strantz designs Caledonia Golf & Fish Club (No. 47) and True Blue Golf Club (No. 73) in Pawleys Island.

Myrtle Beach’s three top 100 courses were followed by the Arnold Palmer-designed King’s North at Myrtle Beach National (No. 142), P.B. Dye-designed Moorland Course at Legends Resort (No. 144), Roger Rulewich-designed Grande Dunes Resort Course (No. 174) and the Dye (No. 153), Love (No. 166) and Fazio (No. 193) layouts at Barefoot Resort, which are designed by Pete Dye, Davis Love III and Tom Fazio.

Over the border in North Carolina, the 94th-ranked course is Bald Head Island Club, which was designed by George Cobb with a partial redesign and renovation by Tim Cate.

The four area courses Golfweek included in the residential ranking are Tidewater Golf Club (No. 157) with a design credited to developer Ken Tomlinson, the Pete Dye-designed DeBordieu Club (No. 178), Greg Norman-designed Reserve Club in Pawleys Island (No. 182) and Jack Nicklaus-designed Long Bay Club (No. 190) among its “Top 200 Residential Courses in the U.S.” The list ranks courses that are part of residential developments and include both public and private courses.

Golfweek’s rankings are based on the evaluation of a nationwide panel of hundreds of avid golfers who rate them based on the magazine’s 10 criteria.

The “ruins” between the No. 4 and No. 6 greens are a unique feature of the Love Course at Barefoot Resort. The Sun News file photo