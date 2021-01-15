This north Grand Strand golf course has closed seven holes to become a 20-hole facility

Founders Group International has permanently closed seven of Aberdeen Country Club’s 27 holes and will continue to operate the facility as an 18-hole course with two additional holes available as needed.

Aberdeen, which is on S.C. 9 in Longs, is now a 6,711-yard par-72 consisting of the Meadows and Highlands nines.

“It does give us some flexibility if we need to close a hole,” said Steve Mays, president of FGI, which owns and operates the course along with 20 more on the Grand Strand.

The closed holes were on the Woodlands nine, which goes farthest away from S.C. 9 on the property, is most susceptible to flooding because it is closest to Buck Creek, and does not have housing along the holes.

“That made it an easier decision because no one is impacted by us closing those seven holes,” Mays said.

Aberdeen is a Tom Jackson design that opened in 1989 as Buck Creek Golf Club. It has had flooding issues after hurricanes and other rain-heavy weather events, including a few times in the past six years.

Aberdeen Golf Club in Longs reopened to public play on Feb. 23, 2019 after being closed due to flooding from Hurricane Florence. Feb 15, 2019. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Golfweek ranks Strand courses

Golfweek Magazine has included nine Myrtle Beach area golf courses in its ranking of the “Top 200 Golf Resorts in the U.S.,” while also listing four area layouts in its ranking of the “Top 200 Residential Courses in the U.S.”

The ranked resort courses are led by the Robert Trent Jones-designed Dunes Golf & Beach Club (No. 43), and sister Mike Strantz designs Caledonia Golf & Fish Club (No. 47) and True Blue Golf Club (No. 73) in Pawleys Island.

Myrtle Beach’s three top 100 courses were followed by the Arnold Palmer-designed King’s North at Myrtle Beach National (No. 142), P.B. Dye-designed Moorland Course at Legends Resort (No. 144), Roger Rulewich-designed Grande Dunes Resort Course (No. 174) and the Dye (No. 153), Love (No. 166) and Fazio (No. 193) layouts at Barefoot Resort, which are designed by Pete Dye, Davis Love III and Tom Fazio.

Over the border in North Carolina, the 94th-ranked course is Bald Head Island Club, which was designed by George Cobb with a partial redesign and renovation by Tim Cate.

The four area courses Golfweek included in the residential ranking are Tidewater Golf Club (No. 157) with a design credited to developer Ken Tomlinson, the Pete Dye-designed DeBordieu Club (No. 178), Greg Norman-designed Reserve Club in Pawleys Island (No. 182) and Jack Nicklaus-designed Long Bay Club (No. 190) among its “Top 200 Residential Courses in the U.S.” The list ranks courses that are part of residential developments and include both public and private courses.

Golfweek’s rankings are based on the evaluation of a nationwide panel of hundreds of avid golfers who rate them based on the magazine’s 10 criteria.

Terrell earns CPGA honor

Allen Terrell, the director of coaching at the Dustin Johnson Golf School at TPC Myrtle Beach in Murrells Inlet, has been named the Carolinas PGA’s Palmer Maples Teacher of the Year for 2020.

The award goes to a professional who has performed outstanding service as a golf instructor, made a tremendous impact on teaching and golf instruction in the section, been involved in junior golf activities at his/her facility and the community, and provided innovative contributions to golf instruction.

Terrell is Johnson’s former collegiate coach at Coastal Carolina.

Earlier in 2020, Terrell was named to South Carolina’s “Best Teachers in Your State” list for 2019-20 by Golf Digest.

Instructor Allen Terrell with pupil Akshay Bhatia during the 2019 Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship at TPC Myrtle Beach, a tournament Bhatia won with a course-record score. Photo provided by Sonny Bhatia

Charlie Rymer podcast debuts

A new podcast hosted by Charlie Rymer and based in and featuring Myrtle Beach called “Balls in the Air with Charlie Rymer” debuted on Jan. 7.

The title references arriving for your tee time punctually. “You better not be late, because we tee off on time, every time. If you’re one minute late, we’re going to leave you. That’s what balls in the air means, folks,” Rymer explained at the outset of the inaugural episode.

In the 30-minute premiere, Rymer gave some background about and plans for the podcast, discussed his goals for the new year and possible goals for golfers in 2021, and did one of the things he does best – told entertaining stories.

The podcast is being recorded and broadcast in a new media studio at the Golf Tourism Solutions and Project Golf headquarters facility at Barefoot Resort, and will be available in several places including the PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com website.

In the podcast, Rymer plans to conduct interviews, address issues that impact golf – some serious and many lighthearted – share Myrtle Beach local insider information with listeners, go behind the scenes of golf, pull some gags and jokes reminiscent of the John Boy and Billy show that he listened to as an adolescent in Fort Mill, and tell stories.

Rymer plans to take listeners along with him as he works on his game at the Dustin Johnson Golf School at TPC Myrtle Beach with instructors Terrell and Sean “The Beast” Fister, a three-time World Long Drive Championship winner, as well as with past Carolinas PGA Section president Rick Murphy of Greensboro, N.C.

Fort Mill native and former Golf Channel on-air talent Charlie Rymer shared stories and auctioned items in 2017 to raise money for the boys and girls golf teams. Fort Mill Times file photo

Veterans event upcoming

Registration is open for the 22nd annual GolfBuddy Veterans Classic, which is scheduled for May 24-26 on 12 Grand Strand courses.

The two-person team event is for active or retired military and their guests and is operated by the Golf Tourism Solutions marketing and technology agency that promotes the Myrtle Beach market.

Teams are flighted into four groups based on handicap. The entry fee of $295 includes three competitive rounds, a welcome gift bag, drink tickets at courses and prizes.

The tournament annually hosts more than 400 participants and the maximum this year is set at 432.

Participating courses include True Blue, Prestwick Country Club, Barefoot Resort’s Norman Course, Carolina National, The Witch, Arrowhead Country Club, The Wizard, Tradition Club, Long Bay Club, Diamondback, Aberdeen Country Club and Founders Club at Pawleys Island.

Players can register at golfbuddyclassic.com.