Golf
DJ’s Masters Moment: Dustin Johnson dominates to win his 1st green jacket at Augusta
The 84th Masters came down to one question: Would Dustin Johnson break the tournament record? He answered in the best possible way with a resounding “Yes!”
Johnson took command in Saturday’s third round, shook off a couple of early bogeys Sunday and marched to the championship with a final 4-under-par 68. His four-round total of 20-under 268 eclipsed the tournament standard of 270 set by Tiger Woods in 1997 and matched by Jordan Spieth in 2015.
A Columbia native who honed his game in South Carolina’s acclaimed junior golf program, Johnson came to Augusta playing the best golf of his life, and his performance silenced the critics who harped on his shortcomings in major championships.
He added the Masters title to his 2016 U.S. Open championship and now has 24 career tournament wins.
From a personal standpoint, none is bigger than this one, the one he dreamed of during his into-the-night practice sessions at the now-defunct Weed Hill Driving Range in Irmo.
“I think I’ve got a good game plan,” he said after Saturday’s 65 gave him a four-shot lead. “I’m not going to change it. ... I’m going to need to go out and play a really good round of golf if I want to win (Sunday).”
He did. After sandwiching bogeys at Nos. 4 and 5 with birdies at the third and sixth holes, he birdied the eighth, made the turn with a two-shot lead and dominated the final holes.
Cameron Smith and Sundjae Im, both four shots back at the start Sunday, offered brief challenges. And Rory McIlroy crawled within four shots for a few moments. But Johnson birdied the 13th, 14th and 15th to finish on cruise control.Dustin Johnson is a Masters champion.
Johnson, 36, already has been No. 1 in the world rankings longer than any player not named Tiger Woods or Greg Norman. He starred at Dutch Fork High School in Irmo and earned All-American honors at Coastal Carolina University.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Masters champion winning purse
$2.07 Million
Recent Masters champions
2010: Phil Mickelson
2011: Charl Schwartzel
2012: Bubba Watson
2013: Adam Scott
2014: Bubba Watson
2015: Jordan Spieth
2016: Danny Willett
2017: Sergio Garcia
2018: Patrick Reed
2019: Tiger Woods
2020: Dustin Johnson
Dustin Johnson’s biggest wins
2020 Masters
2016 U.S. Open
2020 Tour Championship
2017 WGC-Mexico Championship
2020 Northern Trust
2016 BMW Championship
