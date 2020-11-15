DJ’s Masters Moment: Dustin Johnson dominates to win his 1st green jacket at Augusta

The 84th Masters came down to one question: Would Dustin Johnson break the tournament record? He answered in the best possible way with a resounding “Yes!”

Johnson took command in Saturday’s third round, shook off a couple of early bogeys Sunday and marched to the championship with a final 4-under-par 68. His four-round total of 20-under 268 eclipsed the tournament standard of 270 set by Tiger Woods in 1997 and matched by Jordan Spieth in 2015.

A Columbia native who honed his game in South Carolina’s acclaimed junior golf program, Johnson came to Augusta playing the best golf of his life, and his performance silenced the critics who harped on his shortcomings in major championships.

He added the Masters title to his 2016 U.S. Open championship and now has 24 career tournament wins.

From a personal standpoint, none is bigger than this one, the one he dreamed of during his into-the-night practice sessions at the now-defunct Weed Hill Driving Range in Irmo.

“I think I’ve got a good game plan,” he said after Saturday’s 65 gave him a four-shot lead. “I’m not going to change it. ... I’m going to need to go out and play a really good round of golf if I want to win (Sunday).”

He did. After sandwiching bogeys at Nos. 4 and 5 with birdies at the third and sixth holes, he birdied the eighth, made the turn with a two-shot lead and dominated the final holes.

Cameron Smith and Sundjae Im, both four shots back at the start Sunday, offered brief challenges. And Rory McIlroy crawled within four shots for a few moments. But Johnson birdied the 13th, 14th and 15th to finish on cruise control.Dustin Johnson is a Masters champion.

Johnson, 36, already has been No. 1 in the world rankings longer than any player not named Tiger Woods or Greg Norman. He starred at Dutch Fork High School in Irmo and earned All-American honors at Coastal Carolina University.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Masters champion winning purse

$2.07 Million

Recent Masters champions

2010: Phil Mickelson

2011: Charl Schwartzel

2012: Bubba Watson

2013: Adam Scott

2014: Bubba Watson

2015: Jordan Spieth

2016: Danny Willett

2017: Sergio Garcia

2018: Patrick Reed

2019: Tiger Woods

2020: Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson’s biggest wins

2020 Masters

2016 U.S. Open

2020 Tour Championship

2017 WGC-Mexico Championship

2020 Northern Trust

2016 BMW Championship