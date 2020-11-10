This Myrtle Beach area golf course under new ownership and management. Changes are likely

The International Club of Myrtle Beach has a new owner and management company, and the property may see some changes, including the potential elimination of the driving range.

Chris Manning Communities, a residential community developer, has purchased the 18-hole Murrells Inlet course from its longtime owner, Jack Davis, owner of Davis Mining & Manufacturing based in Virginia.

Manning has entered into a long-term agreement with East Coast Golf to manage all golf club operations.

East Coast and Manning already have a business relationship through managing and developing the Grand Harbor Golf and Yacht Club in Greenwood.

The 6,850-yard par-72 Willard Byrd-designed International Club opened in 2000 and will remain part of The Myrtle Beach Golf Trail, a collection of more than 20 Grand Strand courses in an East Coast marketing cooperative that includes a membership. International Club was part of the cooperative prior to Friday’s sale.

Manning is assessing the property behind the clubhouse that includes the driving range and is interested in creating an outdoor area connected to the clubhouse and building multifamily housing units with short-term rental opportunities on the driving range, according to ECG president Mike Buccerone.

“That’s the big focus with regard to development,” Buccerone said. “If there’s a real estate opportunity that makes sense for the community and development those are things we look at, keeping the bones of what’s there already and creating some additional value.”

Buccerone said a redevelopment of the course is not being considered.

East Coast officials met with the club’s employees Friday night following the closing of Manning’s purchase and hope to meet with homeowner association members soon.

“We’re looking forward to having a good relationship with the HOA,” Bucerone said. “We’ll try to build a nice local membership within the community there with additional added value with the other courses we’re involved with.”

Manning, a Strand resident, was formerly a partner at Diamondback Golf Club in Longs for a short time a few years ago as part of Diamondback Investors LLC, a group based in Baltimore. He is building a residential development at the former Robbers Roost Golf Club .

“We know that our clubs are successful when the residents and neighbors feel a sense of belonging,” Manning said in a release. “The East Coast Golf team are experts when it comes to creating that sense of community.”

East Coast also manages Rivers Edge Golf Club and Wachesaw Plantation East on the Strand, Grand Harbor and the nearby nine-hole facility Ware Shoals.

“We’re all very excited to turn the page and move forward,” said International Club superintendent Jim Knaffle, who was hired at the club prior to its opening.

Davis is still an owner of Thistle Golf Club in Sunset Beach, N.C.