These Grand Strand resorts are named among the top 100 in North America by Golf Magazine

The Myrtle Beach golf market placed a couple facilities on a new ranking done by Golf Magazine this year.

The publication’s inaugural Golf’s Top 100 Resorts in North America for 2019 is broken into four categories with 25 resorts each for: Luxury, Buddies, General Excellence and Families.

Barefoot Resort in North Myrtle Beach and Caledonia/True Blue in Pawleys Island are two of the Top 25 Resorts for Buddies. The rankings name a top five in each category then lists the remainder of the top 25 in alphabetical order.

Of Barefoot, the magazine refers to the designers of its four courses and says of the golf experience: “A solid foursome: Pete Dye, Tom Fazio, Greg Norman and Davis Love III.” It says the best non-golf amenity is “Barefoot Landing, a maze of boardwalks, shops and restaurants just three minutes away,” says while you are there you should “warm up on the 30-acre practice facility,” and offers as an insider tip that “Barefoot offers multi-round packages with discounts for those booking 90 days or more in advance.”

Of Caledonia/True Blue, the magazine says the golf experience includes “a pair of engaging layouts by the late, great architect Mike Strantz.” It says the best non-golf amenity is “Caledonia’s fish shed, a comfortable venue where private catering can be arranged,” says while you are there you should “pause at the turn at Caledonia for a bowl of complimentary fish soup, which simmers in a large pot at a comfort station beside the 10th tee,” and offers as an insider tip that “fishing charters can be booked from Caledonia for outings onto the Waccamaw River.”

To do the rankings, Golf Magazine considered 243 worthy resorts across North America and placed them in one of the four categories with the assistance of resort industry veterans and the magazine’s travel writers.

Golf Magazine conducted an online poll of Golf.com readers to rate each resort based on five key variables: golf experience, accommodations, service, food and ambiance. The poll results were then weighed against the opinions of a select group of Golf’s Top 100 Courses panelists, and internal travel and editorial teams.

Kiawah Island Resort outside Charleston and Sea Pines Resort in Hilton Head Island, which includes RBC Heritage host course Harbour Town Golf Links, are Nos. 4 and 5 in the Top 25 Golf Resorts for General Excellence. Montage Palmetto Bluff/May River Golf Club in Bluffton is in the Top 25 Golf Resorts for Luxury category.