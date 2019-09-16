This popular North Myrtle Beach golf course has been spared for at least another month

Possum Trot Golf Club’s signature hole is the 203-yard 13th, which features a bulkheaded water hazard fronting the putting surface that gets longer the farther left you go nearly to the back of the green. The green is backed by four bunkers. The Sun News file photo

Possum Trot Golf Club has been given a reprieve for at least an extra month.

The Glens Group’s long-term lease to operate the North Myrtle Beach golf course expires at the end of this month, but the company has been granted another month by the course’s owners.

A request to the City of North Myrtle Beach to redevelop the course into residential housing and annex it into North Myrtle Beach was withdrawn in late August.

But Oct. 31 will likely be the final closing date for the 51-year-old, 6,966-yard Russell Breeden design.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“We’ll be open through October,” Glens Group and course general manager George Gore said. “I lose money in November and December so I’m not going to stay open for that. . . . [November] used to be [golf season] but it’s not anymore.”

Gore would be willing to extend the Glens Group’s operation of the course at least through the spring golf season but he believes there is a sales contract on the property that takes effect at the end of the year.

The 167-acre property is owned by a trust involving dozens of members of the Bell, Edge and Gore families – who are no relation to George Gore.

Possum Trot’s land is currently zoned SF6, which allows for single-family homes with minimum lot sizes of 6,000 square feet – the equivalent of about seven homes per acre.

In an email sent to North Myrtle Beach city officials on Aug. 24, attorney Robert “Shep” Guyton pulled the application, saying it was the result of resident concerns voiced during recent meetings.

The city received in July the initial redevelopment proposal to convert the layout into a mixed-use project called Tidal Walk from Guyton, who is representing the prospective purchaser of the property. Residents and the North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission have expressed concern over the density of the project and the detriment it could have to traffic.

The original request for annexation and a Planned Development District zoning distinction included 452 single-family detached homes, 264 attached multifamily units, and eight acres of an assisted living facility, with associate medical services that would include 60 to 80 beds.

After two workshop meetings, a new proposal was submitted at the commission’s Aug. 8 workshop that included reducing the total units to 512 in addition to the assisted living facility.

The new proposal also included three access points — one off Possum Trot Road and two off Tom E. Chestnut Road — and had about 54 acres of open space or pond area.

However, the reduced plan still didn’t appease residents or planning members, who deferred voting on the annexation three times, thereby noting keeping the recommendation from reaching NMB City Council for a vote.

Though the request for annexation has been withdrawn, Gore believes a redevelopment proposal will be reincarnated. “I don’t think they’re giving up,” Gore said.

Club fitter and club repairman Al Cloyd is based at Possum Trot but plans to move his operation to the Beachwood Golf Club driving range, where a building is being built for his use.