The Myrtle Beach area courses Golfweek has named among the best in the nation, state

Phillip Barbaree of LSU makes his way down the 11th fairway at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach during the final round of the 2018 General Hackler Championship. The Dunes Club has been named among the best classic courses and public courses in the nation by Golfweek. For The Sun News

Golfweek has unveiled its annual list of the “Best Courses You Can Play” in each state, and Myrtle Beach again dominated the ranking of South Carolina’s best public courses to highlight the depth and quality of the area’s layouts.

Nine of the Palmetto State’s top 15 public layouts were located along the Grand Strand, according Golfweek, which is up from eight last year.

Myrtle Beach courses were led by the Dunes Golf & Beach Club and Caledonia Golf & Fish Club as Golfweek ranked both layouts among its “Top 100 Best Courses You Can Play,” a list of America’s best public layouts. Dunes Club is America’s 48th best public course and Caledonia is 60th on the list.

Golfweek ranked Kiawah’s Ocean Course, Harbor Town and May River as the top 3 courses in South Carolina before Myrtle Beach took over. The Dunes Club (No. 4) and Caledonia (No. 5) were followed by True Blue (No. 6), Tidewater (No. 7), Legend’s Moorland (No. 9), Heritage Club (No. 10), TPC Myrtle Beach (No. 12), Barefoot Resort Dye Club (No. 13) and King’s North at Myrtle Beach National (No. 14).

Further highlighting the strength of the Grand Strand golf market, Leopard’s Chase at Ocean Ridge Plantation was ranked the 11th best course in North Carolina.

Additionally, The Dunes Club is also No. 118 on Golfweek’s 2019 list of the Best Classic Courses (pre-1960), and Caledonia is No. 163 on the list of the nation’s Best Modern Courses.

Each spring, Golfweek publishes the three lists that are the foundation of its course-ratings program: Best Modern Courses, Best Classic Courses and Best Courses You Can Play. The magazine’s more than 850 evaluators continually evaluate and rate courses based on 10 criteria.