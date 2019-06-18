Web.com Tour caddie arrested on charges of human trafficking, exploitation of a child

Evan Vollerthum Shawnee County (Kansas) Adult Detention Center

A Web.com Tour caddie was arrested Monday on charges of human trafficking and attempting to sexually exploit a child under the age of 18.

Evan Vollerthum had been caddying this season on the Web.com Tour for former PGA Tour member Brad Fritsch, and was scheduled to caddie this week for Joseph Bramlett in the Web.com’s Wichita Open in Witchita, Kansas.

But Vollerthum, 35, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations in Topeka, Kansas, according to an ICE news release.

The Naples, Florida resident was arrested for aggravated human trafficking and attempted commercial sexual exploitation of a child and is in custody at the Shawnee County (Kansas) Department of Corrections on $500,000 bond, according to jail records. The ICE release said the criminal investigation is ongoing.

Vollerthum became a touring caddie after he helped Scott McCarron win the 2017 Constellation Senior Players Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club outside Baltimore as a fill-in local caddie.

He was a caddie in the Baltimore area in high school, then caddied at Bel Air Country Club in Los Angeles for several years before returning to Baltimore.

Vollerthum split with Fritsch after caddying for him in the Carolinas three weeks ago at the $650,000 Rex Hospital Open at The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation in Raleigh, N.C., according to tour caddies.