Without one for 25 years, this Myrtle Beach man has gone on a hole-in-one frenzy

Prior to this past Christmas, Keith Fancher had never made a hole in one.

Since then, the 64-year-old retired mail carrier, who relocated to Myrtle Beach from Lebanon, New Hampshire in 2009, has made Legends Golf Resort his home for aces.

Fancher made his fourth hole in one in barely four months last Tuesday when he aced the 80-yard 13th hole on the Moorland Course with an 8-iron.

He has been playing golf for 25 years and tees it up from the forward red tees due to a neck injury that has left him partially disabled. Fancher generally plays six times a week with his brother, Dave, who is two years older.

All four of Fancher’s aces have come at either the Legends’ Heathland or Moorland courses.

On Dec. 27, Fancher aced the third hole at Heathland, followed by aces at the fifth and seventh holes at Moorland in March and April.

Fancher chalks it all up to being lucky.