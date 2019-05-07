The honor Charlie Rymer is earning that is a departure from his professional life in golf

Kelly Tilghman and Charlie Rymer support The First Tee Golf Channel personalities Kelly Tilghman of North Myrtle Beach and Charlie Rymer of Fort Mill hosted The First Tee of the Grand Strand Future Generations Tournament on Tuesday at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Golf Channel personalities Kelly Tilghman of North Myrtle Beach and Charlie Rymer of Fort Mill hosted The First Tee of the Grand Strand Future Generations Tournament on Tuesday at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club.

Charlie Rymer had a notable playing career that included time on the PGA Tour, and has been lauded for his analysis and personality as a commentator on both ESPN and Golf Channel over more than a decade.

He is now being honored for his achievements in another area – fatherhood.

Rymer, who moved to the Grand Strand earlier this year and is an ambassador for Golf Tourism Solutions and the Myrtle Beach golf market, has been named the Family Golf Week 2019 Father of the Year by the event’s executive committee.

Rymer and his wife Carol have two sons. The oldest, Charlie, is 22 and is due to graduate from Florida State University this year with a degree in economics. The youngest, Hayden, is 21 and will enter his senior year at the University of Missouri in pursuit of an economics degree as well.

Both sons share their father’s love of golf, and enjoy testing their single-digit handicaps with him on the links.

Rymer grew up in Fort Mill, played junior golf extensively in Myrtle Beach and annually vacationed in the area before being a cast member on the Golf Channel show “Road Trip: Myrtle Beach” in 2008.

“Charlie has roots here, and he’s big with junior golf,” said Mike Buccerone, president of East Coast Golf Events, which operates Family Golf Week. “I’ve been privileged to serve alongside Charlie on the board of the Gene’s Dream Foundation to help further Gene Weldon’s lifelong mentoring impact on junior golfers. Charlie’s a good friend of this community, and we’re delighted he wanted to be involved.”

Family Golf Week includes the 22nd annual Father & Son Team Classic and the Parent & Child Team Classic, which will be played July 17-20 on eight of Myrtle Beach’s top courses, including several that have been ranked among America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses. The Barefoot Resort Love Course, Glen Dornoch Waterway Golf Links and Heritage Club are among the venues this year.

More than 600 players have already registered for the Family Golf Week tournaments. Players can register at FamilyGolfWeek.com.

Entry fee is $995 per team and includes three rounds, daily lunch, pre- and post-event functions, and a gift bag valued at $500 that includes a logo polo shirt, dozen Srixon balls and $150 tournament gift card that can be used at host courses for food, merchandise and golf.

Past recipients of the Father of the Year honor include tournament founder Robert Harper, Bill Golden, John Rhodes, Gene Weldon, Major Dan Rooney, Col. Charlie Thrash, Col. George Hilliard, Clay Brittain, Rev. Tom Brittain, Joe Louis Barrow and Mickey McCamish.