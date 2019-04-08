NBA star Steph Curry will produce a minigolf show on ABC. See Myrtle Beach’s connection

The U.S. ProMiniGolf Association’s Masters tournament was held at Hawaiian Rumble and Hawaiian Village in 2015 with proceeds benefiting Canine Angels. Photo from Oct. 15, 2015. jlee@thesunnews.com

An ABC show about miniature golf starring and produced by NBA star Stephen Curry?





It’s actually happening, and if it’s about minigolf, you’d figure Myrtle Beach – the undisputed minigolf capital of the world – would somehow be involved, and it is.

Curry is teaming up with ABC for “Holey Moley,” a miniature golf competition series that will showcase minigolf lovers and competitors from around the country competing head-to-head on the course.

Curry will serve as executive producer and resident golf pro on the “Holey Moley” course. The on-camera talent will also include “Hangover” star and comedian Rob Riggle, who will provide color commentary, ABC and ESPN sportscaster Joe Tessitore, who will act as a play-by-play commentator, and fashion expert and “The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai, who will be an on-course correspondent.

Filming has begun in Los Angeles.

Bob Detwiler of North Myrtle Beach, president of the U.S. ProMiniGolf Association and host of the annual Minigolf Masters on his Grand Strand courses, said his son Teddy Detwiler has been a paid advisor to the show’s creator since its inception and recruited many of the players. Detwiler said he has also served as an advisor in a limited role.

A lot of the competitors are members of Detwiler’s USPMGA Tour and regularly compete in the Masters, which has been held on the Hawaiian Rumble, Hawaiian Village and Aloha Minigolf courses in the North Myrtle Beach area.

A recent Minigolf Masters had a purse of $20,000 and attracted 80 players from as far away as the Czech Republic, Germany, Sweden, Austria and numerous states.

Though the show isn’t being filmed on the Strand, Detwiler believes the exposure miniature golf will receive could eventually benefit the area with more consumers playing.

“The show will really increase the interest in minigolf all over the world, but it has been very popular and increasing in popularity every year,” Detwiler said. “It’s one of the only things a family can do together and at a reasonable price.

“It will also help the Myrtle Beach minigolf business, just like the USPMGA Masters has done over the past 23 years with all the national media it has received.”

In each of the 10 first season episodes of “Holey Moley,” 12 contestants will compete on the course’s supersized holes. Every episode will consist of three rounds, culminating with three finalists taking on the daunting “Mt. Holey Moley” finale in a three-way contest.

One winner per episode will take home a $25,000 prize, along with “The Golden Putter” trophy and “Holey Moley” plaid jacket. Uniquely themed holes will be featured every week, along with special celebrity guest appearances.