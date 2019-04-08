Golf

Former president of closed Myrtle Beach school chosen to head Project Golf initiative

Gene Augustine, the new director of Project Golf, was president of the Golf Academy of America’s Myrtle Beach campus from January 2017 to December 2018.
Gene Augustine, the new director of Project Golf, was president of the Golf Academy of America’s Myrtle Beach campus from January 2017 to December 2018. Michael Cairns Submitted photo

The Project Golf nonprofit initiative has its first director, and former Golf Academy of America Myrtle Beach campus president Gene Augustine has a new job.

Augustine, a decorated military veteran, was president of the Golf Academy from January 2017 until its parent company ceased operations last December.

Project Golf is an initiative of the Golf Tourism Solutions marketing and technology agency that promotes the Myrtle Beach market, and its programs should now flourish with a director.

Project Golf aims to grow the game with programs that increase access to the sport, including quality instruction, with an emphasis on junior golfers. It has also created Myrtle Beach Golf Cares to raise money for members of the local golf community in need and has a program to help disabled veterans use golf as a means of therapy.

“Project Golf is an initiative that will allow the Myrtle Beach community to cultivate the health of the game in short and long term,” Bill Golden, CEO of Golf Tourism Solutions, said in a release. “Gene Augustine has dedicated much of his life to the service of his country. His love of golf makes him a natural leader for Project Golf, and he will be a vocal advocate for all that is great about the game.”

Augustine rose to Lieutenant Colonel while serving 20 years in the Marine Corps and was deployed in Operations Desert Shield/Storm, Operation Silver Wake and Operation Enduring Freedom.

A recipient of the Bronze Star and Meritorious Service Medals, in addition to other honors, Augustine was also a Professor at the U.S. Naval War College before pursuing a career in golf in 2015.

He attended the Golf Academy of America in Orlando and graduated as Valedictorian before becoming president of the Myrtle Beach campus.

“We who love golf inherently understand how much we gain from the sport,” Augustine said in the release. “. . . I am very excited to promote and grow the game of golf on the Grand Strand.”

For more information on Project Golf, visit ProjectGolf.org.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Alan Blondin

Alan Blondin covers golf, Coastal Carolina athletics and numerous other sports-related topics that warrant coverage. Well-versed in all things Myrtle Beach, Horry County and the Grand Strand, the Northeastern University journalism school valedictorian has been a sports reporter at The Sun News since 1993, earning eight top-10 Associated Press Sports Editors national writing awards and 18 top-three S.C. Press Association writing awards since 2007.
  Comments  

Read Next

Golf

Steve Hummer: All these years later, the Masters still leaves me gobsmacked

By STEVE HUMMER The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Monday at the Masters, early morning before the clouds take over. The pines throw long shadows over a green dewy carpet. The first wave of patrons – the highborn name given the customers here – make the slow, happy walk in from the acres of parking for which rich men have leveled homes to provide.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE GOLF

Golf

Who might be the next breakthrough Masters champion?

Golf

Bob Ford: Rick Reilly’s new book: How golf explains Donald Trump

Golf

Steve Hummer: The women run Augusta National for one special day

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service