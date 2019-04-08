Former president of closed Myrtle Beach school chosen to head Project Golf initiative

Gene Augustine, the new director of Project Golf, was president of the Golf Academy of America’s Myrtle Beach campus from January 2017 to December 2018. Submitted photo

The Project Golf nonprofit initiative has its first director, and former Golf Academy of America Myrtle Beach campus president Gene Augustine has a new job.

Augustine, a decorated military veteran, was president of the Golf Academy from January 2017 until its parent company ceased operations last December.

Project Golf is an initiative of the Golf Tourism Solutions marketing and technology agency that promotes the Myrtle Beach market, and its programs should now flourish with a director.

Project Golf aims to grow the game with programs that increase access to the sport, including quality instruction, with an emphasis on junior golfers. It has also created Myrtle Beach Golf Cares to raise money for members of the local golf community in need and has a program to help disabled veterans use golf as a means of therapy.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“Project Golf is an initiative that will allow the Myrtle Beach community to cultivate the health of the game in short and long term,” Bill Golden, CEO of Golf Tourism Solutions, said in a release. “Gene Augustine has dedicated much of his life to the service of his country. His love of golf makes him a natural leader for Project Golf, and he will be a vocal advocate for all that is great about the game.”

Augustine rose to Lieutenant Colonel while serving 20 years in the Marine Corps and was deployed in Operations Desert Shield/Storm, Operation Silver Wake and Operation Enduring Freedom.

A recipient of the Bronze Star and Meritorious Service Medals, in addition to other honors, Augustine was also a Professor at the U.S. Naval War College before pursuing a career in golf in 2015.

He attended the Golf Academy of America in Orlando and graduated as Valedictorian before becoming president of the Myrtle Beach campus.

“We who love golf inherently understand how much we gain from the sport,” Augustine said in the release. “. . . I am very excited to promote and grow the game of golf on the Grand Strand.”

For more information on Project Golf, visit ProjectGolf.org.