The pro athletes, celebrities and musicians coming to Hootie’s Monday After the Masters

A Dallas Cowboys legend, basketball and hockey hall of fame members, a former Playboy Playmate and Baywatch star, an internet sensation and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, golf trick shot stars and a two-time U.S. Ryder Cup Team Captain are among the commitments for the 25th Hootie & the Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am.

The tournament will be played on April 15 at Barefoot Resort’s Dye Club. Spectator tickets and playing spots are sold out.

Two-time Ryder Cup Team captain and 21-time PGA Tour winner Davis Love III has committed to participate and is bringing his son, pro golfer Dru Love, with him.

RBC Heritage champion Wesley Bryan and his brother, George Bryan, who together comprise the trick shot duo Bryan Bros Golf, are committed.

Fan favorite John Daly is scheduled to return, along with current or former PGA Tour members Jonathan Byrd, Chris DiMarco, Ken Duke, Tommy Gainey, Robert Gamez, Woody Austin, Matt Bettencourt, Chesson Hadley, Charlie Rymer, D.J. Trahan, Harold Varner III, and Will Wilcox.

Current and former pro athletes committed to participate include Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member Rick Barry, former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Hockey Hall of Famer Grant Fuhr, ESPN radio personality Mike Golic, and ESPN analyst and two-time World Series champion David Ross,

Former NFL players include South Carolina Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers, Seth Joyner, Jimbo Covert, Corey Miller, Jim McMahon and Sterling Sharpe.

Committed actors and actresses include Donna D’Errico, who posed for Playboy in 1995 and was a Baywatch cast member from 1996-98; Anthony Michael Hall, who starred in National Lampoon’s Vacation, The Breakfast Club and Weird Science; Debbe Dunning of Home Improvement; Angie Everhart, a former fashion magazine cover model who appeared in several Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues and Playboy in the 1990s; and Paula Trickey of Pacific Blue and The O.C.

SI swimsuit model and social media sensation Paige Spiranac is scheduled to return.

Committed musicians include Edwin McCain, Aaron Lewis, The Voice winner Javier Colon, former The Voice participants Ray Boudreaux and Preston Pohl, saxophonist Branford Marsalis, N.W.A. founding member Arabian Prince, Jason Scheff of Chicago, Kevin Kinney and Tim Nielsen of Drivin N Cryin, Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel, Shawn Drover of Megadeth, country singers Ira Dean and Colt Ford, Patrick Davis, MC Serch, Dan Tyminski, and the four members of Hootie & the Blowfish.

With or without spectator tickets, people can participate in the Hootie Ball Drop that will take place on the Dye Club’s first fairway at 9:30 a.m. before the start of the tournament.

Numbered balls can be purchased for $10 apiece at the Hootiegolf.com website and a helicopter will drop all of the balls above targets. Balls on or closest to the targets will win one of 10 prizes that include two 2020 VIP passes and two 2019 concert badges; two concert badges; a five-day Myrtle Beach golf vacation for four; a guitar signed by the band; a cymbal signed by the band; and rounds at Barefoot Resort courses.

Spectators can park at Barefoot Landing and shuttles load at Alabama Theatre beginning at 8 a.m.

