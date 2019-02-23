Golf

Dustin Johnson wows crowd, commentators with massive drive leading to eagle

By David Wetzel

February 23, 2019 03:26 PM

Dustin Johnson watches his putt on the 2nd green on the second day of competition of the WGC-Mexico Championship at the Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.
Dustin Johnson watches his putt on the 2nd green on the second day of competition of the WGC-Mexico Championship at the Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Marco Ugarte AP Photo
Dustin Johnson watches his putt on the 2nd green on the second day of competition of the WGC-Mexico Championship at the Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Marco Ugarte AP Photo

Coastal Carolina alumnus Dustin Johnson drew plenty of attention with one shot at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship.

Johnson drove a monstrous tee shot on the 367-yard, par-4 second hole at Club de Golf Chapultepec and then sank a putt to eagle the hole and double his lead.

“He’s taken it across the corner and that’s blind from us from here, so I can’t tell where this one comes down,” a commentator said as the drive flew through the air.

“It has to be good. That’s the ideal lie. Aww, it is good.” another commentator says as DJ’s ball lands feet from the hole.

“Dustin Johnson, wait till he gets up to the green and sees where that ended up,” the first commentator said.

Johnson then sank the putt to double his lead, according to the commentators. As of 3 p.m., he was 14-under overall, five strokes ahead of second-place Rory McIlroy, and 3 under through seven holes on the day.

David Wetzel

David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News.

