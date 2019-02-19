Early commitments named for Hootie & the Blowfish MAM, which is nearing another sellout

A pair of PGA Tour members and a World Series champion are among the early commitments to the 25th Hootie & the Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am, which is nearing a 13th consecutive sellout.

Spectator tickets to the tournament, which will be played for the 17th consecutive year at the Barefoot Resort Dye Club on April 15, went on sale Monday and only a couple hundred remained Tuesday night.

They are $20 and available at the House of Blues, Barefoot Resort & Golf pro shops and all Ticketmaster outlets by calling 800-745-3000. Children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Early commitments include PGA Tour members Harold Varner III and Chesson Hadley, former PGA Tour member Tommy “Two Gloves” Gainey, ESPN radio host Mike Golic, two-time World Series champion David Ross, and actor Anthony Michael Hall, who starred in National Lampoon’s Vacation, The Breakfast Club and Weird Science.

Hootie MAM festivities begin with entertainment on the first tee at 9 a.m. and the pro-am tees off at 10 a.m.

This year’s event coincides with the 25th anniversary of the release of Hootie’s debut album, Cracked Rear View, and the band has returned to the road for its 2019 Group Therapy Tour.

The 2018 MAM raised more than $350,000, according to organizers, pushing the event’s 24-year total to more than $7.1 million.

All ticket proceeds benefit the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation, which supports the educational needs of children in South Carolina and the South Carolina Junior Golf Foundation through an endowment.

More celebrity participants will be announced in March.

Previous participants include Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, Dustin Johnson, Jim Furyk, Tom Watson, John Daly, Annika Sorenstam, Nancy Lopez, Bill Murray, Samuel L. Jackson, John Elway and Dan Marino.

Visit HootieGolf.com for more information.