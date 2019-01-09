The two Myrtle Beach area golf courses named top 50 in the U.S. by recreational golfers

Two Grand Strand golf courses have been included in Golf Advisor’s annual list of the top 50 courses in the U.S., which is determined by recreational golfers across the country.
Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawleys Island is No. 33 and TPC Myrtle Beach in Murrells Inlet made its first appearance in the Top 50 at No. 49.
Both courses also picked up additional honors from the website targeted to traveling golfers.
Caledonia comes in at No. 12 in the “Top 25 golf courses rated by conditions” category, and TPC was ranked 18th in the “Top 25 courses for off-course amenities” category.
Golf Advisor’s “Best of 2018” lists were determined by recreational golfers who shared their reviews throughout the past year. More than 825,000 reviews were collected.
This year’s list of the top 50 courses in the U.S. includes eight new courses within the top 10 that were not included last year, and 22 new courses overall.
It’s the fifth Top 50 list since Golf Advisor was launched in 2014. While some are bucket-list courses, some on the list are more reasonably priced and not as well known.
More than 2,800 of the 144,000-plus courses reviewed in 2018 were considered, having received the minimum 10 reviews to qualify for the Top 50.
The Bethpage State Park/Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y., is No. 1, and the only other course from South Carolina on the list, Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, came in at No. 17.
On Golf Advisor’s list of the top 25 courses in South Carolina, Caledonia is No. 2 followed by TPC Myrtle Beach (3), The Dunes Golf and Beach Club (7), Wild Wing Plantation’s Avocet Course (9), Barefoot Resort’s Dye Club (18), Tidewater Plantation and Golf (22) and Prestwick Country Club (24).
