See the details of a new Myrtle Beach pro-am golf tournament with a $20,000 pro purse

A new Myrtle Beach pro-am featuring up to a $20,000 purse for participating professionals and $10,000 in amateur awards has been created.
The Cavinder Elevator/SEU Promotions Pro-Am will be held Monday, Feb. 11, at Myrtlewood Golf Club.
The format is captain’s choice for amateur team members, who can use their professional’s shots within the format. Pros play their own balls.
Event festivities include a pretournament party from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 10 at Waterway House Sports and Spirits, a silent auction and an awards ceremony at LuLu’s Café at Barefoot Landing featuring live entertainment from 5-8 p.m. from Kevin Nichols.
Tournament director Scott Schaeffer, the CEO of SEU Promotions, expects to use both the PineHills and Palmetto courses at Myrtlewood, with 25 five-person teams at each course.
He said about one third of the teams are sold at $1,250 per team; registered teams include one from Florida, several from North Carolina and several from the Myrtle Beach area.
Each course will have $10,000 pro purses and $5,000 amateur prize pools, with the top nine pros getting paid at each course. Touring and club professionals are eligible.
“I feel pretty strongly that we’ll get there (to 50 teams),” Schaeffer said. “I’ve had the pros bring amateurs and the amateurs bring the pro.”
Schaeffer’s SEU Promotions is a 24-year golf event management and promotion company that operates tournaments, orchestrates silent auctions and sanctions hole-in-one contests. It has been involved in several events on the Grand Strand including the 2LiveBeyond Celebrity Tournament, and has been based on the Strand for the past two years, since Schaeffer and his wife bought a home in Barefoot Resort and moved from Charlotte, N.C.
“We wanted to open up here and felt we needed to move here,” Schaeffer said.
He plans to operate similar pro-ams in the Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C., areas beginning as early as next year.
The Strand has an established similar pro-am – the Rich Jacobs Memorial Grand Strand Pro-Am held annually for the past 12 years at Arrowhead Country Club featuring club pros and their three-player amateur teams.
“We felt with the purse we have, there really was room for another event to come here,” Schaeffer said.
Hole-in-one prizes that are available to all participants include a new $50,000 car, his and her Rolex watches, a Masters Tournament trip that includes a house rental and four spectator badges for the week, and a trip to Hacienda Tres Rios Resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
The tournament benefits the Veteran Golfers Association and W.A.L.B.E.R. Foundation, which benefits children with autism.
Interested players can contact Scott Schaeffer at 704-999-7020 or scott.seupromotions@gmail.com, or register at www.birdeasepro.com/cavinderproam.
SEU Promotions also conducts the Battle of the Bars tournament on the Strand that was won by Putters Pub in 2018. Schaeffer plans to expand the event with 12 qualifying tournaments throughout the Carolinas beginning Feb. 12, including three on the Strand. They will culminate with the championship at Barefoot Resort’s Dye Club.
The 13th Grand Strand Pro-Am will be held June 19. It is sanctioned by the Carolinas PGA and features predominantly local club pros. Entry fee is $150 for pros and $100 for amateurs and the event benefits Helping Hands.
The 32-team pro-am pays the top 20 professionals and is followed by a nine-hole shootout for the top 10 pros. The tournament already has a full field of professionals committed to the 2019 event.
Mark Stoneking, general manager of Myrtle Beach Golf Desk package company and a co-tournament director, welcomes the new tournament. “I feel good about it,” Stoneking said. “Anybody that can promote golf, how can I complain about that?”
Salt Air Jam returns
The fifth annual East Coast Golf Salt Air Jam Charity Golf Scramble and Concert is Friday, and includes a four-person team scramble tournament at River Oaks Golf Club followed by a free concert at the course.
The event benefits the Salt Air Foundation, which assists cystic fibrosis patients and their families. The tournament begins at 11 a.m., and the entry fee of $100 per player includes lunch, dinner, tee gifts, prizes and the concert.
Music from the bands Painted Man and Trey Calloway begins at 4 p.m., and donations to the foundation are requested. A food truck and alcohol sales will be available.
The Salt Air Jam was rescheduled from late September when the Grand Strand was dealing with flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. East Coast Golf Management is the event’s title sponsor and has offset costs so all money raised will go directly to the charity.
Team spots are still available because the tournament had to be postponed. Players can register or get more information at www.facebook.com/SaltAirJam and saltairjam.com/scramble, or by calling Jeff Gilder at 843-997-6645.
A few contracted bands were unable to make the rescheduled date. Edwin McCain was the musical entertainment for the 2017 event.
A group of area pros are also playing 65 holes of golf Friday at River Oaks to raise money for the charity. They have chosen 65 holes because some children who struggle to pronounce cystic fibrosis say what sounds like “65 roses.”
Smith signs
St. James High senior Katie Smith has signed to join her older sister on the women’s golf team at Coker College.
Her career at St. James includes six team region championships, four Lower State championships and three state championships.
She will be joining sister Kelli and former St. James teammate Jordan White on the Cobras team.
