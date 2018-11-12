Myrtle Beach is the subject this week of a new Golf Channel travel show

The Myrtle Beach golf market will be featured Tuesday night on the new Golf Channel show “Golf Advisor Round Trip.”
The 30-minute episode was originally scheduled to premiere in December, but the network moved it up to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to show viewers that Myrtle Beach has quickly recovered from Hurricane Florence in mid-September.
The television travel series stems from the Golf Channel-affiliated website golfadvisor.com, which features more than 700,000 user-generated golf course reviews of more than 15,000 courses around the world from its active community of golfers, as well as a number of “best of” lists.
Matt Ginella, who has traveled more than a million miles since he began reporting for Golf Channel in 2013, serves as the series host and is Golf Advisor’s editor-at-large.
The show premiered in May with a trip to Danzante Bay in Mexico.
In addition to showcasing the area’s courses, the episode includes Ginella wakeboarding at Shark Wake Park and catching fish on an offshore fishing trip, as well as interviews with Mark Bryan of Hootie & the Blowfish, Greg Norman Jr. and Brandon Canesi, a Golf Academy of America student and adaptive golfer who drew social media attention earlier this year with a hole-in-one video.
As part of the series, Ginella follows up airings of the show with a group trip to the destination that anyone can join, so one will be upcoming to Myrtle Beach.
