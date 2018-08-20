How Darius Rucker is involved in a national golf championship in South Carolina

The USGA has named World Golf Hall of Fame member Beth Daniel and three-time Grammy Award winner Darius Rucker honorary chairs of the 74th U.S. Women’s Open Championship, which is being played at the Country Club of Charleston next May 30-June 2.
Both Rucker and Daniel are natives and residents of Charleston, and Daniel’s family had a membership at the course when she was growing up.
Both are also proponents of women’s golf. Rucker has hosted the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate women’s college tournament in Hilton Head Island since 2009, and Daniel hosts the Beth Daniel Junior Azalea each year at the Country Club of Charleston and also presents the Beth Daniel Award, which is given to the girl with the most South Carolina Junior Golf Association points in a year.
The USGA is offering special early promotional pricing for tickets and there are still a few limited volunteer opportunities for Grand Strand residents who want to work the tournament. They are available at uswomensopen.com/2019.
