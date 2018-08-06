South end of Grand Strand featured on this golf television show with national reach

The southern end of the Grand Strand, including Pawleys Island courses True Blue Golf Club and Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, and the Inlet Sports Lodge in Murrells Inlet, are featured in the August episode of the nationally-distributed Traveling Golfer.
The show boasts in promotional material that Murrells Inlet is known as the Seafood Capital of South Carolina, the quality of the Mike Strantz-designed courses have been known to golfers for years, and the Inlet Sports Lodge “is the connecting point that makes for a different, upscale and entertaining golf vacation.”
The Inlet Sports Lodge is a unique 34-unit hotel located less than a half mile from the MarshWalk and its string of restaurants, bars and nightspots.
The Traveling Golfer’s August episode will run throughout the month on the Traveling Golfer network of websites, including The Golf Director Network based in Myrtle Beach, and will also air on Aug. 13 as part of the Press Box television show in Myrtle Beach, which airs from 5-7 p.m. on HTC Channel 4.
It airs as a scheduled weekly show on NBC Sports and NBC Sports + throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. NBC Sports airings are 10:30 a.m. Sundays, 11 p.m.Tuesdays and 11 a.m. Thursdays. NBC Sports + airs the show at 6 p.m. Mondays and Fridays.
All old shows are archived on the show’s YouTube Network and on the home website www.travelinggolfervideo.com. The show’s website is travelinggolfervideo.com.
The show was named the No. 1 Golf Television Show in America for the third consecutive year at the International Network of Golf Awards, held at the PGA Merchandise Show in January.
Its host, Tony Leodora of Philadelphia, has been coming to the Grand Strand on golf vacations since 1985. He also hosts the weekly radio show GolfTalk Live in the greater Philadelphia market.
