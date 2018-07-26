See what golf property was named the Myrtle Beach area course of the year and why

Meadowlands Golf Club is a 6,880-yard par-72 layout designed by Willard Byrd that opened in 1997. W.J. McLamb, who will be 87 in October, is the founder and developer and several McLamb family members are shareholders.
The McLamb family has used Meadowlands as a vehicle for philanthropic work in the community by hosting several charity and veterans events, and has been a strong supporter of Brunswick Community College. Three family members and course owners have served on the college foundation’s board and the family established the W.J. McLamb Family Endowed Scholarship Fund.
Meadowlands supports many area Grow the Game initiatives and has provided approximately eight acres of land to The First Tee Coastal Carolinas for its Cinghiale Creek headquarters and teaching facility in Shallotte, N.C., allowing the organization to use the property through a free annual lease.
The First Tee has constructed a nine-hole Tom Watson-designed par 3 golf course on the property. Meadowlands has also supported The First Tee by participating in its discounted rounds card program.
Meadowlands solicited donations for the Junior Golf Exchange program that provided free clubs to youth, hosted a 2016 U.S. Kids Golf Tour event, has donated unclaimed clubs to The First Tee and the U.S. Army at Ft. Bragg, N.C., and under the Kids Play Free Program, junior golfers 16 and under play free with a paying adult at the course.
Meadowlands allows the Canine Angels nonprofit that trains rescue dogs into service dogs to use the course for training, and seven veterans are among the course’s 47 employees.
W.J. McLamb was also one of the original organizers of the Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce and several owners have served on the chamber board.
Meadowlands has been recognized as a Top 100 Women-Friendly Course by Golf for Women Magazine, and Top Ten Best New Courses by North Carolina Magazine.
Renovations since 2012 include the transition of greens to TifEagle ultradwarf Bermudagrass, elimination of bunkers, softening of the two highest handicap holes, tree removal and other improvements.
The McLamb’s also own Farmstead Golf Links on a neighboring property.
