Where’s the Beef? He’s off this week, so Myrtle Beach Caddy Girls get pro training

The Myrtle Beach Caddy Girls learned this week the level of knowledge that is required to work for Beef.
A group of more than 20 Caddy Girls received some professional instruction Tuesday at Legends Golf Resort from caddie Will Davidson, who has worked for the past year on the PGA Tour and European Tour for Englishman Andrew “Beef” Johnston.
“I think it legitimizes a lot of what we’re trying to do in emphasizing as much golf knowledge as possible to our caddies, so a lot of our girls were really excited about it,” Myrtle Beach Caddy Girls owner Meghan Tarmey said.
The Caddy Girls provide a combination of caddie services and entertainment for $159 per round. They are trained in caddie duties and their outfit consists of skorts or shorts, knee-high argyle socks, sneakers and collared golf shirts.
Tarmey created the business as Myrtle Beach Caddy Girls while a student at Coastal Carolina in 2005 and has expanded the company over the years as The Caddy Girls, as well as The Caddy Group with the addition of male caddies for competitive pro and amateur tournaments.
Myrtle Beach remains one of the busiest markets, along with Scottsdale, Ariz., where Tarmey moved in January to continue building business there.
Tarmey said Myrtle Beach accounts for about half of the The Caddy Girls’ non-corporate bookings – bookings from individuals and groups of recreational golfers. Scottsdale is the largest market for corporate event bookings, charity events, celebrity events, etc.
The Myrtle Beach chapter has about 50 caddies on the roster.
The Caddy Girls are in 12 U.S. markets including Las Vegas, San Diego, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, New York/New Jersey, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Atlanta and Palm Springs, Calif.
In addition, a travel team consisting of 30 top caddies is hired throughout the country for large events and tournaments.
One of those tournaments was the PGA Tour’s 2016 Puerto Rico Open, where Tarmey met Davidson, who was caddying for Haotong Lee of China.
“All of us caddies hung out with all the PGA caddies that weekend and had a blast and we kept in touch, and I basically bribed him to come here,” Tarmey said. “Hopefully if all goes well we can take him to some of our other larger markets and utilize his expertise.”
Davidson, 27, a native and resident of Birmingham, Ala., traveled from his home to spend a couple days in Myrtle Beach and conduct the training.
“We became good friends and I love what she does,” Davidson said. “It’s a great company and I definitely support how she runs it. We’ve always talked about working together and I’ve finally been able to come up and do some training with some of her girls. I’m happy to give any help I can.”
Tuesday’s training followed new hire orientation at Legends, and the training was both for new caddies and a workshop for existing caddies “to pick up tips and advice from Will.”
Davidson is a single-digit handicap who has been caddying professionally for about four years.
He caddied for friend and fellow Birmingham native Smylie Kaufman in the 2014 Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament then took it up as a profession, caddying for Kaufman early in the 2014 Web.com season and for others during that season.
Davidson caddied for Lee for a few Web.com events in 2016 before being on Lee’s bag for a win in the European Tour’s Volvo China Open, and he caddied for Lee through last year’s U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.
He took Johnston out for barbecue that week and he began caddying for Johnston the next week, which was about 13 months ago. After playing much of 2017 on the PGA Tour, Johnston is playing largely on the European Tour this year and hopes to make the 2018 European Ryder Cup Team.
Tarmey got the training in before she heads to Guatemala next week to continue her nonprofit work with underprivileged children. She spent about five months in Guatemala last year. She owns a local nonprofit called Females Aiding in Mentorship (FAM) and partners in Guatemala with Project Genesis.
The initiative helps 80 to 100 impoverished children each day, five days a week, with education, nutrition, health care, etc. “Some of them have been in the program all six years it has been open so we’ve really seen how far they’ve come along and helping them grow,” Tarmey said.
Comments