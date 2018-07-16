Myrtle Beach area golf course celebrating 50th anniversary with event this week

Beachwood Golf Club in North Myrtle Beach is celebrating its 50th anniversary at 1 p.m. Wednesday with a celebration and dedication recognizing the club’s founding partners.
The event will feature refreshments and cake, and a plaque will be mounted behind the clubhouse recognizing the founding fathers of the 6,691-yard Gene Hamm design that opened in 1968 as one of the first dozen 18-hole courses on the Grand Strand.
The original partners are Carl Rust II, Dick Elliott, Blakeney Jackson Jr., Lloyd Bell, W. Jennings Livingston, John Jennrette Jr., Joseph B. Johnson, Mance Watkins, Jesse Fisher Jr., Herbert L. King, William A. Gore, Russell R. Burgess, Edward L. Williamson, Benton Walton III, Pete Townsend, Matt M. O’Shields and James Marvin Helms. Rust and Jackson are believed to be the only two living founders.
Beachwood general manager Kevin Lawson said the club is considering a 50th anniversary customer appreciation day in August or September.
